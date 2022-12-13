Wall Street shines

December 13, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Wall Street shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Galway Bay (Yash Narredu) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Mojo (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Multiverse (Nirmal), Allied Attack (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pair urged and ended level. 2/y/o Showman (S. Chinoy), Excellent Gold (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead. Dali Swirl (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/39. Slightly urged. 2/y/os Lively Mister (S.J. Sunil), Blue God (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was one length better.

1200m: Count Of Savoy (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Wall Street (Yash Narredu) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Moved impressively. Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Hooves Of Thunder (Yash Narredu), Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Theon (Chouhan) 1-25, 600/42. Easy.

Outer sand: 1200m: Kings Best (A. Gaikwad) 1800/600m 1-25. Easy.