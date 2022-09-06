Wall Street, Leopard Rock and Son Of A Gun show out

Pune:
September 06, 2022 19:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall Street, Leopard Rock and Son Of A Gun showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 6) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Hawk Of The Wind (Peter) 42. Easy. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Silver Bells (Yash) 56, 600/41. Moved freely. Count Savoy (Yash) 49, 600/36. Responded well. Fiery Red (Nirmal), Touch Of Fury (Santosh) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Excellent Star (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Leopard Rock (Yash) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Flaming Fire (Peter) 50, 600/37. Improved. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal), Gold Kite (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Both are in good shape. Blue’s Pride (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Fancy Nancy (Mansoor) 52, 600/38. Moved fluently. Thunder Clap (Nirmal) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Excellent Gold (S. Chinoy), House Of Lord (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39 They moved level freely. Luminosity (rb) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 49, 600/37. Excelled. Dowsabel (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Anoushka (P. Naidu) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 50, 600/37. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Wall Street (Yash), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Adamas (Yash), Super King (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former ended four lengths in front. Pokerface (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Polyneices (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Prince Igor (Agarwal) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Successor (Mosin), Cold Pursuit (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1200m: Wellington (C.S. Jodha) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. Flaming Lamborgini (J. Chinoy) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Pride Angels (C.S. Jodha), Multistarrer (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former was superior. Alastair (C. Umesh), Alastair (C. Umesh), Alicia (Trevor) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Both moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app