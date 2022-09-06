Wall Street, Leopard Rock and Son Of A Gun show out

Wall Street, Leopard Rock and Son Of A Gun showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hawk Of The Wind (Peter) 42. Easy. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Silver Bells (Yash) 56, 600/41. Moved freely. Count Savoy (Yash) 49, 600/36. Responded well. Fiery Red (Nirmal), Touch Of Fury (Santosh) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Excellent Star (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Leopard Rock (Yash) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Flaming Fire (Peter) 50, 600/37. Improved. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal), Gold Kite (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Both are in good shape. Blue’s Pride (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Fancy Nancy (Mansoor) 52, 600/38. Moved fluently. Thunder Clap (Nirmal) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Excellent Gold (S. Chinoy), House Of Lord (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39 They moved level freely. Luminosity (rb) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 49, 600/37. Excelled. Dowsabel (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Anoushka (P. Naidu) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 50, 600/37. Worked well.

1000m: Wall Street (Yash), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Adamas (Yash), Super King (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former ended four lengths in front. Pokerface (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Polyneices (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Prince Igor (Agarwal) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Successor (Mosin), Cold Pursuit (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Wellington (C.S. Jodha) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. Flaming Lamborgini (J. Chinoy) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Pride Angels (C.S. Jodha), Multistarrer (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former was superior. Alastair (C. Umesh), Alastair (C. Umesh), Alicia (Trevor) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Both moved freely.