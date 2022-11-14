Wall Street, Kaitlan and Kamilah impress

Wall Street, Kaitlan and Kamilah impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 14) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Pure (D.A. Naik), Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 39. They finished level.
800m: Leopard Rock (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/36. Moved well. Dangerous (rb), Dyf (Nirmal) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Market King (V. Jodha), Great Guns (Ajinkjya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. One Wish (Ajinkya), Menilly (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/37. Both moved level freely. Intense Approach (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well.
1000m: Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Golden Lioness (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (H.M. Akshay) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Silver Bells (H.M. Akshay), My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. They were pushed and former finished one length in front. Kaitlan (Neeraj), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Both were well in hand and finished level.
1200m: Zuccarelli (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely.
