Wall Street impresses

Pune:
November 08, 2022 18:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall Street impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 8) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

800m: Joaquin (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Montgomery (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Habibi (P. Vinod), Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 50, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Rising Power (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Race track: 800m: 2/y/o Caliph (Bhawani), Aries (Jaykumar) 55, 600/41. Pair easy.

1000m: 2/y/o The General (Bhawani), Sentinel (Jaykumar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Emerald Queen (Nazil), King’s Love (Shahrukh) 1-11, 600/41. Both were easy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gate practice noted on the race track:

1000m: Dalasan (Merchant), Walshy (H. Gore) and 2/y/o Balius Warrior (rb) 59, 800/46, 600/35. Dalasan finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Queen Of Kyiv (H.M. Akshay) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os She’s A Teaser (Merchant), Believe (Shubham) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead. Power Of Blessings (Merchant), Tabriz (Peter) 1-00, 800/47, 600/35. Former ended three lengths in front.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app