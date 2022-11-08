Races

Wall Street impresses

Wall Street impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Joaquin (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Montgomery (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Habibi (P. Vinod), Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 50, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Rising Power (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively.

Race track: 800m: 2/y/o Caliph (Bhawani), Aries (Jaykumar) 55, 600/41. Pair easy.

1000m: 2/y/o The General (Bhawani), Sentinel (Jaykumar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Emerald Queen (Nazil), King’s Love (Shahrukh) 1-11, 600/41. Both were easy.

Gate practice noted on the race track:

1000m: Dalasan (Merchant), Walshy (H. Gore) and 2/y/o Balius Warrior (rb) 59, 800/46, 600/35. Dalasan finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Queen Of Kyiv (H.M. Akshay) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os She’s A Teaser (Merchant), Believe (Shubham) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead. Power Of Blessings (Merchant), Tabriz (Peter) 1-00, 800/47, 600/35. Former ended three lengths in front.


Printable version | Nov 8, 2022

