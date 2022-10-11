Races

Wall Street excels

Wall Street excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tarzan (Zervan) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), Gaugain (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Former finished five lengths ahead. Demetrius (Bhawani), Angels Trumpet (Zervan) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Superlative (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Claudius (Kirtish), Emrys (app) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 52, 600/37. Good. Expedition (Peter) 51, 600/38. Urged. Royal Blue (Jaykumar), Queen Regnant (Bhawani) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Queen’s Pride (Trevor) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Allied Attack (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Dalasan (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. One Wish (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Aah Bella (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Silver Spring (Chouhan), Starry Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-7, 600/40. They moved level freely. Remy Red (J. Chinoy), Excellent Gold (M. Alam) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Former was one length superior.

1200m: Wall Street (Yash), Giant Star (Peter) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former is in great heart and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Dufy (Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1400m: Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Jet Typhoon (Merchant), Lex Luthor (Nazil) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead. Away She Goes (Saba), Supreme Spirit (Vinod) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41. They were easy.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 5:49:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/wall-street-excels/article65996891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY