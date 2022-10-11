Wall Street excels

October 11, 2022 17:47 IST

Wall Street excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tarzan (Zervan) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), Gaugain (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Former finished five lengths ahead. Demetrius (Bhawani), Angels Trumpet (Zervan) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Superlative (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Claudius (Kirtish), Emrys (app) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 52, 600/37. Good. Expedition (Peter) 51, 600/38. Urged. Royal Blue (Jaykumar), Queen Regnant (Bhawani) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Queen’s Pride (Trevor) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Allied Attack (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Dalasan (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. One Wish (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Aah Bella (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Silver Spring (Chouhan), Starry Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-7, 600/40. They moved level freely. Remy Red (J. Chinoy), Excellent Gold (M. Alam) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Former was one length superior.

1200m: Wall Street (Yash), Giant Star (Peter) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former is in great heart and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Dufy (Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1400m: Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Jet Typhoon (Merchant), Lex Luthor (Nazil) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead. Away She Goes (Saba), Supreme Spirit (Vinod) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41. They were easy.