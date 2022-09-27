Wall Street and The Awakening impress

Wall Street and The Awakening impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lit (Daman) 38. Moved freely. Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (Dhebe) 38. Worked well.

800m: The Awakening (Peter) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Murwara Princess (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former who retains winning form, made up six lengths and easily finished level. Latter was pushed. Remus (Mansoor), Flying Halo (Saba) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level.