Wall Street and The Awakening impress

Pune:
September 27, 2022 17:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall Street and The Awakening impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Lit (Daman) 38. Moved freely. Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (Dhebe) 38. Worked well.

800m: The Awakening (Peter) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Murwara Princess (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former who retains winning form, made up six lengths and easily finished level. Latter was pushed. Remus (Mansoor), Flying Halo (Saba) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app