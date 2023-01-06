Wall Street and Rasputin catch the eye

January 06, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Wall Street and Rasputin caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Thunberg (C. Umesh) 40. Easy. The Flutist (Zameer) 38. Urged. Yawar (S. Chinoy), Power Of Thor (Mustakim) 41. Former better.

800m: Midsummer Star (Ajinkya), Harriet (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Etoile (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 53, 600/39. Former was superior. Ataash (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Soup And Sandwich (A. Gaikwad) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Tarzan (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Supreme Spirit (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1200m: Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj), Zborowski (Kaviraj) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level. Knight Templar (Mansoor) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well.

1400m: Wall Street (Shelar) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Rasputin (C.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Northbound (Zervan) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Moved freely.

1600m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-54, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Souza (Kaviraj) 1-55, 600/41. Easy.