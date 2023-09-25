Wall Street and Cellini please

September 25, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - PUNE:

Wall Street and Cellini pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 49, 600/36. Pleased. Commandment (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Market King (Neeraj), In Contention (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Star Romance (Yash) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Intense Belief (rb), Dashmesh Dancer (Mosin) 52, 600/40. Pair was urged and finished level. Outlander (Neeraj), Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved well and finished level. Friends First (rb), Sorrento Secret (V. Bunde) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahed. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Fashion Icon (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Northbound (T.S. Jodha), Maransh (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Wall Street (Yash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Marmaris (Mosin) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Zarak (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mi Arion (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Magileto (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Goddess Of Dawn (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Urged.

1200m: Art Collector (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Urged in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Jumped out well. Faranoush (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Dalasan (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Ridden out. 2/y/o bay colt (Phoenix Tower/ See The Sunrise) (Yash), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Former was a length superior.

Noted on Sept. 24 — inner sand:

800m: Time And Tide (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42. Easy. La Belle (Trevor) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Littorio (Kirtish) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Good. Chopin (Kirtish) 52, 600/38. Retains form.

Mock race noted on the race track: 1600m: Jamari (Trevor), Zuccaro (Chouhan), Cordelia (Parmar), Pissarro (Akshay Kumar), Smiles Of Fortune (S.J. Sunil), Souza (N. Bhosale), Sunburst (C. Umesh) and Angelo (Kirtish) 1-41, 600/38. Won by: Snk, 1-1/2 and Shd. Jamari who was racing second throughout the trip comfortably surged ahead to win the race. Zuccaro who was racing fifth till the bend came very well on the outside to finish close second. Both were impressive.

