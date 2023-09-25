HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Wall Street and Cellini please

September 25, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - PUNE:

Wall Street and Cellini pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 49, 600/36. Pleased. Commandment (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Market King (Neeraj), In Contention (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Star Romance (Yash) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Intense Belief (rb), Dashmesh Dancer (Mosin) 52, 600/40. Pair was urged and finished level. Outlander (Neeraj), Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved well and finished level. Friends First (rb), Sorrento Secret (V. Bunde) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahed. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Fashion Icon (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Northbound (T.S. Jodha), Maransh (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Wall Street (Yash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Marmaris (Mosin) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Zarak (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mi Arion (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Magileto (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Goddess Of Dawn (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Urged.

1200m: Art Collector (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Urged in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Jumped out well. Faranoush (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Dalasan (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Ridden out. 2/y/o bay colt (Phoenix Tower/ See The Sunrise) (Yash), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Former was a length superior.

Noted on Sept. 24 — inner sand:

800m: Time And Tide (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42. Easy. La Belle (Trevor) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Littorio (Kirtish) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Good. Chopin (Kirtish) 52, 600/38. Retains form.

Mock race noted on the race track: 1600m: Jamari (Trevor), Zuccaro (Chouhan), Cordelia (Parmar), Pissarro (Akshay Kumar), Smiles Of Fortune (S.J. Sunil), Souza (N. Bhosale), Sunburst (C. Umesh) and Angelo (Kirtish) 1-41, 600/38. Won by: Snk, 1-1/2 and Shd. Jamari who was racing second throughout the trip comfortably surged ahead to win the race. Zuccaro who was racing fifth till the bend came very well on the outside to finish close second. Both were impressive. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.