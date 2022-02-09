Races

Walking Brave works well

Walking Brave worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Outer sand: 1000m: God’s Wish (rb), Soul Message (Shahar Babu) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44. Latter moved better.

Inner sand: 800m: Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Obsession (rb) 58, 600/43. Shaped well. Ms Boss (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. My Call (rb), The Sting (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1000m: Walking Brave (Yash Narredu) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Eased up. Constant Variable (Santosh G) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram), La Jefa (Md. Feroze) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former moved better.

1200m: Mujer (P. Vikram) 1-30 (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Arapaho (rb). Proposed (Shahar Babu) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Latter started four lengths behind and finished a neck behind. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 45. Easy.


