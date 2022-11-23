Walking Brave, Cedar Wood and Treasure Delight work well

November 23, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Walking Brave, Cedar Wood and Treasure Delight worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 23).

Outer sand: 600m: Shez R Star (rb), Ayur Shakti (rb) 43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapmans Peak) 43. Shaped well.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar) 57, 600/42. Moved well.

1000m: Treasure Delight (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Inner sand: 600m: Mujer (rb) 42.5. Extended. Malet Spring (rb), Kanya Rashi (P.S. Kaviraj), Precious Grey (S. Kamble) 48. They were easy.

800m: Ginsburg (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Cedar Wood (rb) 54.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Price Striker (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Handy. Undeniable (rb), Knotty Power (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Mr Starc (R. Manish), Fortune Chakram (S. Imran) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Rare And Gorgeous) (rb), Saamid - Ice Cave) (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. The Intimidator (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Worked well. Hall Of Grace (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Another Star) (M.S. Deora) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1200m: Dear Lady (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46.5. Unextended. Bella Amor (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. In fine nick. Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj), Herring (M.S. Deora) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

Mock race: 1400m: Supreme Dance (P. Sai Kumar), Albinus (Yash Narredu), Trending Princess (S. Kamble), Cape Wickham (Srinath), Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) won by: Nk, 1-1/4, nose. 1-29.54s.

Noted on Tuesday (Nov. 22):

Inner sand: 600m: Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 41.5. Extended. Slainte (Mudassar) 47. Easy. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 41.5. Pushed. Star Waves (rb) 42.5. Urged.

800m: Cairo (Indrajeet Kumar), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 57, 600/42. Former extended and finished three lengths in front. A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 57, 600/41. Strode out well. Magical Wish (R. Manish) 55, 600/42.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Chaitanya (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Windermere (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43. Emelda (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Hawk Of The Wind (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. The Intimidator (Mudassar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Zen Zero (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. They moved together.

1200m: Winning Brave (Mudassar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Bella Amor (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Worked well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US