  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walking Brave, Cedar Wood and Treasure Delight work well

November 23, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Walking Brave, Cedar Wood and Treasure Delight worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 23).

Outer sand: 600m: Shez R Star (rb), Ayur Shakti (rb) 43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapmans Peak) 43. Shaped well.

800m: I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar) 57, 600/42. Moved well.

1000m: Treasure Delight (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

Inner sand: 600m: Mujer (rb) 42.5. Extended. Malet Spring (rb), Kanya Rashi (P.S. Kaviraj), Precious Grey (S. Kamble) 48. They were easy.

800m: Ginsburg (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Cedar Wood (rb) 54.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Price Striker (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Handy. Undeniable (rb), Knotty Power (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Mr Starc (R. Manish), Fortune Chakram (S. Imran) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Rare And Gorgeous) (rb), Saamid - Ice Cave) (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. The Intimidator (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Worked well. Hall Of Grace (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Another Star) (M.S. Deora) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1200m: Dear Lady (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46.5. Unextended. Bella Amor (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. In fine nick. Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj), Herring (M.S. Deora) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

Mock race: 1400m: Supreme Dance (P. Sai Kumar), Albinus (Yash Narredu), Trending Princess (S. Kamble), Cape Wickham (Srinath), Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) won by: Nk, 1-1/4, nose. 1-29.54s.

Noted on Tuesday (Nov. 22):

Inner sand: 600m: Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 41.5. Extended. Slainte (Mudassar) 47. Easy. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 41.5. Pushed. Star Waves (rb) 42.5. Urged.

800m: Cairo (Indrajeet Kumar), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 57, 600/42. Former extended and finished three lengths in front. A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 57, 600/41. Strode out well. Magical Wish (R. Manish) 55, 600/42.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Chaitanya (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Windermere (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43. Emelda (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Hawk Of The Wind (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. The Intimidator (Mudassar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Zen Zero (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. They moved together.

1200m: Winning Brave (Mudassar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Bella Amor (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Worked well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.