Walking Brave, Cedar Wood and Treasure Delight work well

November 23, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Walking Brave, Cedar Wood and Treasure Delight worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 23).

Outer sand: 600m: Shez R Star (rb), Ayur Shakti (rb) 43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapmans Peak) 43. Shaped well.

800m: I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar) 57, 600/42. Moved well.

1000m: Treasure Delight (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

Inner sand: 600m: Mujer (rb) 42.5. Extended. Malet Spring (rb), Kanya Rashi (P.S. Kaviraj), Precious Grey (S. Kamble) 48. They were easy.

800m: Ginsburg (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Cedar Wood (rb) 54.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Price Striker (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Handy. Undeniable (rb), Knotty Power (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Mr Starc (R. Manish), Fortune Chakram (S. Imran) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Rare And Gorgeous) (rb), Saamid - Ice Cave) (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. The Intimidator (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Worked well. Hall Of Grace (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Another Star) (M.S. Deora) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1200m: Dear Lady (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46.5. Unextended. Bella Amor (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. In fine nick. Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj), Herring (M.S. Deora) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

Mock race: 1400m: Supreme Dance (P. Sai Kumar), Albinus (Yash Narredu), Trending Princess (S. Kamble), Cape Wickham (Srinath), Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) won by: Nk, 1-1/4, nose. 1-29.54s.

Noted on Tuesday (Nov. 22):

Inner sand: 600m: Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 41.5. Extended. Slainte (Mudassar) 47. Easy. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 41.5. Pushed. Star Waves (rb) 42.5. Urged.

800m: Cairo (Indrajeet Kumar), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 57, 600/42. Former extended and finished three lengths in front. A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 57, 600/41. Strode out well. Magical Wish (R. Manish) 55, 600/42.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Chaitanya (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Windermere (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43. Emelda (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Hawk Of The Wind (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. The Intimidator (Mudassar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Zen Zero (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. They moved together.

1200m: Winning Brave (Mudassar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Bella Amor (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Worked well.