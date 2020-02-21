Races

Walk The Talk shines

Walk The Talk shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Violin (rb) 41. Easy. Forever Free (rb) 39.5. Moved freely.

800m: Arabian Dream (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Its A Deal (Merchant) 53.5, 600/40. Slightly urged. Monarch (Peter), Galloping Star (Kamble) 54, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Xponential (Merchant), Rio Ronaldo (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Multistarrer (Dashrath), Ciplad (Pereria) 53, 600/39. Former was superior. Wind City (Dashrath), Lightningonymyfeet (David Egan) 56, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Golden Oaks (Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Treasure Hunt (Parmar), Pense’e (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pair level. Moon River (Parmar), Tiberius (Kharadi) 1-10, 600/42.5. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Alluring Silver (David Egan), Immortality (Parmar) 1-25, 1000/1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Memorable Memories (Pereira), Romanesque (Dashrath) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600//41. Former moved well and finished a length in front. Latter was pushed.

1600m: Walk The Talk (Pereira) 1-51.5, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Responded well.

Outer sand:

600m: Rising Sun (rb) 39.5. Easy. Sir Ramon (rb) 40. Easy.

