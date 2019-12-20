Races

Walk The Talk, Rainbow Trout and Silver Flames please

Walk The Talk, Rainbow Trout and Silver Flames pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 20) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Victorious Sermon (David Egan) 42. Easy.

800m: Hexahedron (rb), 2/y/o Falaknuma (rb) 54.5, 600/40. Pair level. Allegria (A. Prakash), Arrecife (Bhawani) 52.5, 600/39.5. Former made up three lengths and finished level freely. Impala (Aniket) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Patriots Day (Kaviraj) 51.5, 600/39. Urged. Mount Moriah (Vinod), Belenus (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/38. Former was one length superior.

1000m: Gdansk (Rathod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed. Classicus (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Worked well. Thea’s Pet (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Responded well. Grand Eyes (Raghuveer), Sehmat (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Chezza (P. Naidu) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Skyelady (Nathan Evans), Successor (Pradeep) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Silver Flames (Zameer) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Walk The Talk (David Egan), Memorable Memories (Raghuveer) 1-20.5, 1000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Note former. Rainbow Trout (Pradeep) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1400m: Cosmic Ray (Indrajeet) 1-42, 600/44. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: 2/y/o Percivale (Bhawani), Genau (Khalander) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dazzling Eyes (app), Dance The Dream (Kadam) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Planetaire / Cape Of Good Hope (Kamble), Princess Silver (Neeraj) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. They jumped out well and moved level freely. 2/y/os Circle Of Love (rb), Miss Muffet (Raghuveer) and Solar System (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. First named was the pick.

