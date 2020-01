Walk The Talk and Live By Night catch the eye

Walk The Talk and Live By Night caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Frieze (Shubham) 41. Easy. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 38. Moved freely. Finest Moment (Bhawani) 40. Easy. Benevolence (Hamir) 40. Easy.

800m: Renala (Nicky Mackay), Gusty Girl (Vinod) 52.5, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Periwinkle (Nazil) 57, 600/43. Easy. Be Frank (C.S. Jodha) 53.5, 600/39. Moved freely. On Va Danser (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Mount Olympus (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Pressed in the last part.

1000m: Live By Night (V.Jodha), Intense Approach (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was hard held while the latter was pushed to finish level. Majestic Warrior (Sandesh) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Major General (Sandesh), Rising Sun (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Eagleinthesky (Parmar) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Dumas (Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1400m: Sultan Suleiman (David Egan) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Urged.

1600m: Roberta (Kharadi) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 800/52, 600/38.5.

Outer sand:

800m: Starringo (Nathan Evans) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Pepper (S.J. Sunil), Alita (Nicky Mackay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Victorious Spirit (Kadam), Soaring High (Akshay) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Tanahaaiya (P. Naidu), Phoenix Tower/Caborig (S. Sunil) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Walk The Talk (David Egan), Gloriosus (Nathan Evans) and Seniority (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. First named who finished six lengths ahead was the pick. Zanzibaar (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 600/40. Urged.