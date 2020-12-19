Wakeful, Megasthenes, Royal Treasure, Bolivia and Masterpiece please

CHENNAI:

19 December 2020 17:15 IST

Wakeful, Megasthenes, Royal Treasure, Bolivia and Masterpiece pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 19).

Inner sand: 600m: Regal Tribute (rb) 42.5. Fit.

800m: Viva La Vida (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. In good condition. Azeria (P. Vinod) 58.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Crown Of Stars (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Unextended. Wakeful (rb) 56.5, 600/40.5. Pleased.

1000m: Victoria’s Secret (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43.5. In good shape. Pinewood (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Arazinger (rb), 1-12, 800/58, 600/43. Worked well. Bernardini (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice — 1000m: Moment Of Life (Farhan), Cartel (Kamigallu), Geisha Girl (rb) 1-7. Moment Of Life finished a distance in front. Al Hilalee (rb), Seven Crore (Azfar Syeed) 1-5.5. They jumped out well. Masterpiece (Ross), Knight Envied (Brisson), Star Ranking (Kabdhar) 1-7. Masterpiece finished two lengths ahead.

Bolivia (Shahar Babu), Star Convey (N. Murugan), Amendment (rb) 1-7.5. Bolivia caught the eye. Protea (rb) Emelda (rb), Annexed (rb) 1-8.5. Protea jumped out smartly, while the pair was slowly off. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Ruby Queen) (Azad Alam), Stella Superiore (rb) 1-8.5. Latter jumped out well.

Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar), Fast Car (P. Sai Kumar) 1-3.5. Former outpaced his companion. Knight In Armour (Kamigallu), Wild Frank (Farhan), Noahs Ark (rb) 1-7.5. Knight In Armour impressed with blinkers on, while Noahs Ark planted. Trending Princess (rb), Vulture (P. Vinod), Sichuan (A.M. Alam) 1-9.5. They jumped out well. Demerara (Azfar Syeed), Queens Diamond (rb) 1-7.5. They took a good jump.

Wonderful Era (rb), Royal Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 1-8.5. Latter pleased. Amazing Star (Farhan) 1-10. Marcous (rb), Talan (rb) 1-10.5. Benin Bronze (Janardhan P) 1-9.5. Vinco (Muzaffar), Ganton (Kamigallu) 1-8.5. They jumped out well.