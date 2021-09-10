Wakeful for Victoria Harbour Handicap

Wakeful, who maintains form, may score an encore in the Victoria Harbour Handicap (1,000m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (Sept. 10).

1. JACK SPARROW HANDICAP (1,000m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Azeria (4) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Fantastic Hit (3) Ajeet Kumar 59.5, 3. Pragmatic (10) H.M. Akshay 59.5, 4. Street Cat (9) P. Sai Kumar 59, 5. Vibrant Approach (6) Janardhan Paswan 59, 6. Haran (7) Nikhil Naidu 58.5, 7. Flame Of Diablo (1) R. Manish 58, 8. Benin Bronze (5) S. Sunil 57.5, 9. Driftwood Pacific (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 55 and 10. Jericho (8) Ramandeep Singh 52.

1. AZERIA, 2. STREET CAT, 3. HARAN

2. HONEST PLEASURE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Protea (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Glorious Legend (9) Nikhil Naidu 58, 3. Bohemian Grandeur (3) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 4. Arapaho (2) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 5. Break The Silence (10) K. Mukesh Kumar 55.5, 6. Moment Of Life (7) Janardhan Paswan 52, 7. Carnoustie (1) D.S. Deora 51.5, 8. Antigua (5) Ashhad Asbar 51, 9. Jagathi (8) R. Manish 51 and 10. Samdaniya (6) Azfar Syeed 51.

1. PROTEA, 2. BREAK THE SILENCE, 3. GLORIOUS LEGEND

3. FLASH DANCE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Manzoni (6) P. Vikram 60, 2. Mighty Princess (7) H.M. Akshay 59.5, 3. Chaitanya (1) Ishwar Singh 59, 4. Glorious Victory (3) C. Umesh 58.5, 5. Star Glitter (2) S. Manohar 58.5, 6. Full Bloom (4) Shahar Babu 58, 7. Asian Empress (5) Kuldeep Singh 53 and 8. God’s Wish (8) Manikandan 51

1. MANZONI, 2. GLORIOUS VICTORY, 2. MIGHTY PRINCESS

4. COONOOR CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-30: 1. Coup De Etait (5) Kiran Naidu 56, 2. Mystical Magician (1) Nikhil Naidu 56, 3. Proposed (6) P. Sai Kumar 56, 4. Regal Kid (9) Azfar Syeed 56, 5. Royal Eminence (8) Kiran Naidu 56, 6. Amarone (7) D.S. Deora 54.5, 7. Amber Lightning (4) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 8. Mujer (3) Zervan 54.5 and 9. Sweet Fragrance (2) Ashhad Asbar 54.5.

1. PROPOSED, 2. MYSTICAL MAGICIAN, 3. AMARONE

5. VICTORIA HARBOUR HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 60 to 85, 4-00: 1. Fast Car (2) Ajeet Kumar 62, 2. Galvarino (9) A. Imran Khan 61.5, 3. Cuban Pete (8) Zervan 60, 4. Wakeful (1) D.S. Deora 59, 5. Storm Flag (6) Shahar Babu 57.5, 6. Lordship (5) Koshi Kumar 55, 7. Mon General (7) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 8. Magnetism (4) Md. Farhan Alam 53.5, 9. Star Guitar (—) (—) 53 and 10. Celeritas (3) R. Manish 50.

1. WAKEFUL, 2. CUBAN PETE, 3. GALVARINO

6. THOUGHTS OF YOU HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Shalem (9) Nikhil Naidu 60, 2. Renegade (5) Azfar Syeed 59, 3. Decisive (4) C. Umesh 56.5, 4. Eagle Prince (1) Nakhat Singh 55, 5. Emelda (6) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 6. Trending Princess (2) D. S. Deora 53, 7. Dominant (8) Md. Farhan Alam 50.5, 8. Otus (7) Ajeet Kumar 50.5 and 9. Pacific (3) Manikandan 50.5.

1. EMELDA, 2. SHALEM, 3. EAGLE PRINCE

7. FLASH DANCE HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Song Of Glory (5) R. Rupesh 60, 2. Wonderful Era (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Beauty Of The Turf (2) Farid Ansari 58, 4. Demesthenes (4) P. Sai Kumar 58, 5. Lady Blazer (8) Azfar Syeed 58, 6. Sifan (6) C. Umesh 57, 7. Uncle Sam (7) Ashhad Asbar 55 and 8. Kasi Masi (1) Janardhan Paswan 53.

1. DEMESTHENES, 2. UNCLE SAM, 3. BEAUTY OF THE TURF

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.