Wakeful claims Victoria Harbour Handicap

M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Mr. Vikram Singh’s Wakeful (D.S. Deora up) won the Victoria Harbour Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Sept. 10). D.K. Futnani trains the winner.

1. JACK SPARROW HANDICAP (1,000m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: STREET CAT (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Fantastic Hit (Ajeet Kumar) 2, Driftwood Pacific (K. Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Pragmatic (H.M. Akshay) 4. Not run: Benin Bronze. 3/4, lnk and 1/2. 1m, 2.04s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

2. HONEST PLEASURE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: BOHEMIAN GRANDEUR (Nakhat Singh) 1, Carnoustie (D.S. Deora) 2, Break The The Silence (K, Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Protea (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.07s. Owner: Mr. A.L. Murugappan. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. FLASH DANCE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: MANZONI (P. Vikram) 1, Asian Empress (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Chaitanya (Ishwar Singh) 3 and Glorious Victory (C. Umesh) 4. 1, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m, 29.14s. Owners: M/s. United Investments & Mr. Rajiv Pasari. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. COONOOR CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SWEET FRAGRANCE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Mystical Magician (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Proposed (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Mujer (Zervan) 4. Not run: Royal Eminence. Owner: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm. Trainer: P. Krishna.

5. VICTORIA HARBOUR HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 60 to 85: WAKEFUL (D.S. Deora) 1, Celeritas (R. Manish) 2, Lordship (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Mon General (Kiran Naidu) 4. 3-3/4, 2 and shd. 58.67s. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Mr. Vikram Singh. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

6. THOUGHTS OF YOU HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: EMELDA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Renegade (Azfar Syeed) 2, Shalem (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/4 and shd. 1m, 28.62s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. FLASH DANCE HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: BEAUTY OF THE TURF (Farid Ansari) 1, Uncle Sam (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Sifan (C. Umesh) 3 and Wonderful Era (K. Mukesh Kumar) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m, 29.84s. Owner: Mr. C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.