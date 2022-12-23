Waikiki and Freedom show out 

December 23, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Waikiki and Freedom showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Metzinger (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Faranoush (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha), Opus Dei (V. Bunde) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Endurance (C. Umesh) 53, 600/38. Good.

1000m: M’ssarrat (Gore), Ahren (Zameer) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: 2/y/o Waikiki (Parmar), Nobility (Dhebe) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Freedom (Hamir) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings.