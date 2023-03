Waikiki and Arabian Phoenix show out

March 16, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Waikiki and Arabian Phoenix showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Prinia (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Transcend (rb) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Spirit Bay (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (Shubham), Metzinger (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Note the former. Waikiki (Parmar) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Note. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Juliana (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Ragnar (Atul) 54, 600/40. Pushed. Big Red (Bhawani) 52, 600/37. Worked well.

1000m: Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim), Mirae (Aniket) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Verdandi (V. Bunde) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Star Romance (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Good. Kirkines (Neeraj), Away She Goes (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was superior. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1400m: Taimur (Bhawani) 1-42, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Easy.

Outer sand:

800m: Star (Peter) 55, 600/42. Urged.