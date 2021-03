Wah Ms Zara wins Royal Lancer Plate

Hyderabad:

08 March 2021 18:55 IST

Wah Ms Zara (P. Ajeeth Kumar astride) claimed the Royal Lancer Plate, the main event of Monday’s (March 8) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. N. Ravinder Singh trains the winner. Ajeeth Kumar rode two more winners on the day.

1. LUCKY SCOT PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): FATUMA (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Bold Bidding (Akshay Kumar) 2, Garnet (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Paladino (Afroz Khan) 4. 2, 2 and Sh. 1m, 13.69s. ₹15 (w), 5, 5 and 92 (p). SHP: 19, THP: 251, FP: 47, Q: 14, Tanala: 1,484. Favourite: Bold Bidding. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. MANDATE PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Maiden, 4-y-o & uoward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I SUN (Akshay Kumar) 1, Just Incredible (B.R. Kumar) 2, Win Vision (Chouhan) 3 and Due Diligence (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: Viking Sun. 1-1/2, sh. and sh. 1m, 11.78s. ₹11 (w), 6, 6 and 8 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 27, FP: 48, Q: 35, Tanala: 134. Favourite: N R I Sun. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Advertising

Advertising

3. ROYAL REVIVE PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): VIJAYS SIMHA (Chouhan) 1, Spicy Star (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Ayur Shakti (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Kesariya Balam (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Crazy Horse. 3/4, hd. and 1-1/2. 1m, 38.67s. ₹12 (w), 8, 11 and 23 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 56, FP: 68, Q: 67, Tanala: 1,163. Favourite: Kesariya Balam. Owners: Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupte rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. ROYAL LANCER PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): WAH MS ZARA (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, N R I Power (B.R. Kumar) 2, Pontius Pilate (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 4. 3/4 , Nose and Hd. 1m, 24.64s. ₹133 (w), 26, 11 and 24 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 29, FP: 902, Q: 451, Tanala: 5,479. Favourite: Havelock Cruise. Owner: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. RAZIA SULTANA PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PLATINUM CLAASZ (Abhay Singh) 1, Angel Tesoro (B.R. Kumar) 2, Dancing Doll (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Mr. Shanghai (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Hd, hd. and 1/2. 1m, 26.83s. ₹196 (w), 50, 8 and 12 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 35, FP: 3,091, Q: 1,093, Tanala: 34, 124. Favourite: Blickfang. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

6. MANDATE PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CASTLEROCK (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Lifetime (P. Gaddam) 2, Flying Jet (N.B. Kuldeep) 3 and Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 4. Not run: One For All. 2, nk. and Sh. 1m, 12.48s. ₹23 (w), 9, 28 and 7 (p). SHP: 124, THP: 34, FP: 2,154, Q: 980, Tanala: 4,738. Favourite: Battle Ready. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Dilip Thomas rep. Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Company Ltd. Trainer: S. A. Shehzad Abbas.

7. RAZIA SULTANA PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SUBLIME (Chouhan) 1, Linewiler (N.B. Kuldeep) 2, Lockhart (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Augenstern (G. Naresh) 4. Not run: Four One Four. 5-1/4, 2-1/4 and sh. 1m, 24.64s. ₹11 (w), 8, 16 and 12 (p). SHP: 50, THP: 29, FP: 114, Q: 87, Tanala: 728. Favourite: Sublime. Owner: Mr. Sudarshan Singh Rathore Kanwar. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. HEARTBREAKER PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated up to 25 (Cat. III): BEDAZZLED (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Jo Malone (Koushik) 2, Minnelli (Surya Prakash) 3 and Kintsugi (B.R. Kumar) 3. (There was a dead heat for third place) Not run: Sheldon. 2-1/2, 1 and Dht. 1m, 40.61s. ₹30 (w), 11, 14, 8 and 8 (p). SHP: 54, THP: 19 and 19, FP: 748, Q: 441, Tanala: 2,643 and 1,762. Favourite: Red River. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,14, 427 (1 tkt.) and 30%: 19,734 (9 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 33, 430 (c/o), (ii) 39, 253 (3 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 204 (150 tkts.), (ii) 4,276 (7 tkts.), (iii) 451 (187 tkts.).