Wah Ms Zara, Succession and Bohemian Grandeur shine

Wah Ms Zara, Succession and Bohemian Grandeur shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 22).

Outer sand: 800m: Lebua (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/44.5. Easy.Inner sand: 600m: Queen Of Fame (rb) 41.5. Easy. Grand Royal (rb) 41.5. Urged. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 41. Unextended. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar), Secret Of Love (S.A. Amit) 45. Former finished a length in front. Arapaho (Khet Singh) 47.5. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 52.5, 600/38. In fine trim. Marshall (S. Kamble) 55.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Abilitare (Koshi Kumar) 56, 600/41. Handy. Manzoni (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Speed Air (rb) 53, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Willows (rb) 55, 600/42.5. Good. Wood Art (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. Handy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Imperial Verse) (Farhan Alam) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44. Well in hand. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. Emperor Charmavat (Manikandan) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Mezcal (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Apsara Star (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Bhairava’s Queen (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Versatile (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. They moved on the bit, former finished two lengths ahead. Striking Distance (A.M. Alam) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapman’s Peak) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Chaitanya (S. Imran) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Gatlin (S. Imran) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Fit. Succession (Yash Narredu) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. In fine nick. Oscars Thunder (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Artistryy (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Easy. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/40. Fit for the fray. Three Of A kind (A.M. Alam), Haran (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished three lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali - Malakeye Ziba) (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43. They are in fine shape, former finished a length in front.

1200m: Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/55, 600/39. Moved impressively. Ignition (A.M. Tograllu), Boltonic (Manikandan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Latter finished a length in front.

1400m: A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Setaglow) (rb) 1-48.5, 1,2000/1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In good condition.