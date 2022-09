Wah Ms Zara and Paris O’Connor please

Wah Ms Zara and Paris O’Connor pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 14).

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Baron (rb), Royal Glamour (rb) 44. They finished level. Fast Play (S.A. Amit), Secret Of Love (rb) 47. Red Sea (rb) 47.

800m: Royal Symbol (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Remediesofsprings (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Fine Future (Farhan Alam) 57, 600/43.5. Handy. Augusta (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. A -2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove-Night Of Stars) (A.M. Alam), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Eternal Angel) (Manikandan) 59, 600/42.5. They moved together and finished level. Willows (rb) 1-1, 600/46.

1000m: Off Shore Breeze (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-16, 800/ 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Dancing Grace (A.M. Alam) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. Unextended. Bhairava’s Queen (R. Manish), Palsy Walsy (rb) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/44. Former urged and finished four lengths in front. Bella Amor (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Stolen Glance (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Light Of Magic) (R. Manish), a 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ultrasonic) (B. Dharshan) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. They worked well. Rays Of Sun (S.A. Amit) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Roman Senator (Khet Singh) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44. Handy. Penang (B. Dharshan) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Multicrown (rb), Multiheights (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Both the 2-y-o were easy and level. Winraise (rb), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Ice Maiden) (R. Manish) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. Glorious Legend (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Big Treasure (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.

1200m: Paris O’Connor (Inayat) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended. Zaneta (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 1-14.5, 1,000/1-3.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Caught the eye. Memory Lane (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Air Marshall (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.