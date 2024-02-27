ADVERTISEMENT

Vyasa, Ombudsman, African Gold and Corinthian please

February 27, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Vyasa, Ombudsman, African Gold and Corinthian pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 27).

Inner sand:

1000m: Multiqueen (R. Pradeep) 1-10.5, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand: 600m: Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Isabelle (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

1200m: Ombudsman (Vivek), Striking Memory (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former moved impressively.

1400m: Vyasa (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Regal Reality (Darshan), Lux Aeterna (Rayan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. African Gold (R. Pradeep), Stormy Ocean (A. velu) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out. My Solitaire (Chetan K), Icy Wind (Vivek) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished well ahead. Defence Counsel (Srinath), Ultimate Chance (Mark) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well. Feeling Good (rb), Force Of Nature (Saddam H), Mriga (Surya) 1-30, (1,200-600) 45. First named impressed. Xaily (S.K. Paswan), Glaze (Aliyar) 1-27, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Power of Beauty (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out smartly. Martha (S. Shareef), Liv In The Mist (B. Harish) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Corinthian (Darshan), Ilene (Rayan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Jersey King (Mark), Anzac Pipernal (Srinath)1-23.5, (1,200-600) 37. They jumped out smartly.

Inner sand — Feb 26:

600m: Monteverdi (Saddam H) 41. Moved freely. Oxytocin (R. Pradeep) 40.5. In fine trim.

