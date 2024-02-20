February 20, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Vyasa, Magnetic, Rise And Reign, Elfin Knight and Tesorino catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Born Dancer (R. Pradeep), Capri Girl (Surya) 40. Former pleased. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep) 39.5. In fine nick. Silicon Star (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Art Gallery (Tousif), Smile Of Beauty (Mark) 1-9, 600/39.5. They finished level. Macron (Chetan K) 1-8, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. The Strikingly (R. Pradeep), Blues Ballad (M. Naveen) 1-9, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Super Veloce (R. Pradeep) 1-9.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1200m: Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Triumphant (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Worked well.

Outer sand:

600m: Magnetic (I. Chisty) 42. Impressed. Tesorino (I. Chisty) 42.5. Moved fluently.

1000m: Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ardakan (A. Velu) 1-14, 600/42. Former showed out. Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj), Bold Act (Prabhakaran) 1-14.5, 600/43. They finished level. Del Mar (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Jersey King (Srinath), Roman Spirit (Mark) 1-13.5, 600/44. They moved impressively.

1200m: Priceless Gold (Prabhakaran), Fearless Joey (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Serai (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Rise And Reign (Siddaraju), Asagiri (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former impressed. Jordano (Rozario), Sunlit Path (S. Shareef) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved together.

1400m: Pharazon (Rozario), Carter (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: African Gold (I. Chisty) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Mriga (Surya) 1-34 (1,200-600) 43.5. Took a good jump. Ilene (Rayan), Regal Reality (Darshan) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Majesticmerlin (rb), Croissantino (B. Nayak) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished distance ahead. Defence Counsel (Tousif), Grouse Mountain (Mark) 1-26, (1,200-600) 40.5. They finished together. Joyful Spirit (M. Naveen), Fair Counsel (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43.5. They jumped out well. Femme Fatale (M. Naveen), Super Charge (R. Pradeep) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Basic Instinct (rb), Darling Falcon (R. Pradeep) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out smartly. Cascais (I. Chisty), Habibti (Antony) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. They took a smart jump. Felisa (Rozario), Tankinika (S. Shareef) 1-28, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep), Dhanteras (M. Naveen) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lux Aeterna (Aliyar), Xaily (Darshan), Glaze (Rayan) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. First two named were the pick. Armstrong (Saddam H), Chul Bul Rani (Salman K) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished ten lengths ahead.

