Vyasa, Helios, Amazing Stride, African Gold and Xaily excel

Published - July 26, 2024 06:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Vyasa, Helios, Amazing Stride, African Gold and Xaily excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 26)

Inner sand: 1000m: Pissarro (Indrajeet) 1-9, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Moved well. General Patton (G. Vivek) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Silver Strike (Dhanu S) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Prime Abbess (Sandesh) 1-16.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-15, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Imperial Blue (Salman K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Wonderland (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Sea Diamond (Ikram A), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. African Gold (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Elpenor (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Helios (Sandesh) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

1400m: Xaily (J. Chinoy) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Balmoral (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved fluently. Amazing Stride (Sandesh), Adjustment (S.J. Moulin) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former showed out. Vyasa (Sandesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Worked well.

