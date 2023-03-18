Vyasa, Fearless Joey, Moon’s Blessing and Dawn Rising please

March 18, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Vyasa, Fearless Joey, Moon’s Blessing and Dawn Rising pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (March 18).

Inner sand:

1200m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Irish Coffee (Arvind K) 45. In fine trim.

1000m: Paradise Beckons (Salman K) 1-17, 600/46. Moved freely.

1200m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Pazel (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Scribbling Hopper (B. Paswan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/47. Eased up. Fearless Joey (Shinde), Born King (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Vyasa (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray. Prince Abir (Darshan), Tehani (P. Trevor) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand — March 17:

1000m: Isnt She Beautiful (Md. Akram) 1-12.5, 600/42. In fine fettle.

1200m: La Reina (Md. Akram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Fire Power (Darshan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. A fine display.