Vyasa, Elveden, Contador and Flying Quest shine

March 11, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - BENGULURU

Vyasa, Elveden, Contador and Flying Quest shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (March.11).

Inner sand: 1000m: Galactical (rb) 1-11, 600/38. pleased. Secret Superstar (Chetan K) 1-8. 600/41. In fine trim. Firefinch (rb) 1-10. 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Loving Pearl (rb) 44. Note. Elusive Girl (Jagadeesh) 45. Easy.

1000m: Flying Quest (rb) 1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Jokshan (R. Ravi) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Able One (Jagadeesh), Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished about eight lengths ahead. Paradise Beckons (Salman K) 1-31.5,1000/1-16.5, 600/45. Extended. Elveden (S. John), Contador (Likith) 1-30.5,1000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Northern Quest (rb) 1-28, 1000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Moved attractively. Opus One (L.A. Rozario) 1-46, (1400 - 600) 58.5. Moved freely.