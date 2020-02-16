Races

Vulcan wins feature event

Vulcan, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the Cricket Club Of India Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s (Feb.16) afternoon races. The winner is owned by M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey. Adhirajsingh Jodha trains the winner. Trainer P. Shroff saddled three winners on Sunday.

1. BOMBAY PRESIDENCY RADIO CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: NEKHBET (Kaviraj) 1, Mishka’s Pride (Trevor) 2, Tasman (Sandesh) 3 and Beemer (David Egan) 4. Nose, 3/4, Snk. 1m 40.60s. ₹ 25 (w), 18 and 24 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 262, Q: 243, Tanala: 336 and 119. Favourite: Tasman. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. & Mrs. D.P. Adenwalla. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. NATIONAL SPORTS CLUB OF INDIA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: EAGLEINTHESKY (Neeraj) 1, Galloping Goldmine (Trevor) 2, Lucky Luciano (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Benevolence (Dashrath) 4. 3/4, 4-1/2, 3-3/4. 2m 4.79s. ₹ 16 (w), 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 24, Q: 19, Tanala: 31 and 19. Favourite: Eagleinthesky. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke & Mr. Jay V.Shirke. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. BOMBAY GYMKHANA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: PALOMAR (Parmar) 1, Guarnerius (Neeraj) 2, Memorable Eyes (Trevor) 3 and Mikayla’s Pride (Peter) 4. Lnk, 1/2, 1-1/2. 1m 12.06s. ₹ 118 (w), 39, 42 and 15 (p). SHP: 85, EXP: 1,231, FP: 2,762, Q: 1,204, Tanala: 20,571 and 2,939. Favourite: Memorable Eyes. Owners: M/s. Gaurav Sethi, Abhimanyu J. Thackersey, Ms. Kannika D. Kocchar & Mr. Chirag Pittie. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

4. CRICKET CLUB OF INDIA TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: VULCAN (Sandesh) 1, Sagittarius (A. Prakash) 2, Magistero (Neeraj) 3 and Momentum (Parmar) 4. 3/4, 4-1/2, Dist. 2m 33.26s. ₹ 22 (w), 1 and 15 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 80, Q: 53, Tanala: 98 and 87. Favourite: Momentum. Owners: M/s. Kishore P.Rungta & Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

5. WILLINGDON SPORTS CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o only: INTENSE APPROACH (Nicky Mackay) 1, Accenture (Trevor) 2, Curfew (Santosh) 3 and Fairmont (Chouhan) 4. 8, 12/, 1-1/4, 1m 13.62s. ₹ 14 (p). SHP: 11 and 17 (p). SHP: 25, EXW: 424, FP: 28, Q: 26, Tanala: 121 and 69. Favourite: Intense Approach. Owners: M/s. Jatin L.Trivedi & Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. MALABAR HILL CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: ANATEVKA (Kaviraj) 1, Frieze (C.S. Jodha) 2, Jetfire (Parmar) 3 and Epiphany (Trevor) 4. Lnk, 3-1/4, 1. 1m 11.28s. ₹ 32 (w), 19, 33 and 25 (p). SHP: 105, EXW: 10,384, EXP: 1,692, FP: 524, Q: 460, Tanala: 2,103 and 615. Favourite: Anatevka. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. GARWARE CLUB TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SILVER FLAMES (David Allan) 1, Joplin (Chouhan) 2, Mystic Bay (David Egan) 3 and Impala (Dashrath) 4. Nk, 1-1/2, 7-3/4. 58.16s. ₹ 18 (w), 13 and 21 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 70, Q: 29, Tanala: 52 and 21. Favourite: Silver Flames. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd, M/s. Solomon F. Sopher, Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff & K. Dadachanji. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

8. OTTERS CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: DIVINE HUNT (Trevor) 1, Luminosity (S. Amit) 2, Macau (Sandesh) 3 and Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 4. 3/4, 4-3/4, 1-1/4. 1m 12.52s. ₹ 17 (w), 15, 29 and 19 (p). SHP: 65, EXW: 818, EXP: 107, FP: 78, Q: 107, Tanala: 281 and 117. Favourite: Divine Hunt. Owner: Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot : 70 per cent: ₹ 679 (931 tkts), : 30 per cent: 100 (2,707 tkts).

Treble : (i) ₹ 782 (18 tkts), (ii) 135 (208 tkts).

Super Jackpot : 70 per cent: ₹ 5,814 (15 tkts), 30 per cent: 1,010 (37 tkts).

