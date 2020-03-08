Vulcan wins C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

Mumbai:

08 March 2020 19:30 IST

Vulcan, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Mar. 8) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey. Adhirajsingh Jodha trains the winner. Sandesh rode two more winners on the day.

1. FLAREON PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ENID BLYTON (Neeraj) 1, Guarnerius (Sandesh) 2, Memorable Eyes (Kaviraj) 3 and Pleiades (Aniket) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 11.64s. ₹24 (w), 12, 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 32, EXW: 1,033, EXP: 146, FP: 78, Q: 28, Tanala: 87 and 59. Favourite: Enid Blyton. Owners: M/s. S.M. Ruia, Suhrud S. Jhaveri, K.H. Vaccha & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

2. MULRAJ GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: AUBURN (Sandesh) 1, Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 2, Excellent Gold (Dashrath) 3 and Texas Gold (Nazil) 4. 2, 2 and 6-1/4. 1m, 24.61s. ₹19 (w), 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 31, Q: 13, Tanala: 46 and 45. Favourite: Augustus Caesar. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

3. R J KOLAH TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: LA TESTE (Chouhan) 1, Isle Of Skye (David Egan) 2, Maplewood (Neeraj) 3 and Minx (Zeeshan) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.62s. ₹66 (w), 15, 11 and 17 (p). SHP: 31, EXW: 10,909, EXP: 3,951, FP: 239, Q: 50, Tanala: 1,447 and 662. Favourite: Arcadia. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

4. JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MISHKA’S PRIDE (Sandesh) 1, Lucky Luciano (Neeraj) 2, Benevolence (Dashrath) 3 and Brazos (Walkar) 4. 5, 2 and 2-1/4. 2m, 06.34s. ₹13 (w), 10 and 12 (p). SHP: 20, FP: 27, Q: 17, Tanala: 29 and 16. Favourite: Mishka’s Pride. Owners: M/s. Saleem A. Jasdanwalla, Ashley Bob, Peter C. D’souza, Zaahir H. Mistry, Deepak Suryavanshi, Cowad D. Bajan, Bal Krishan Agarwal & Vivek Sett. Trainer: Imtiaz A.Sait.

5. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,400m), 4-y-o & over: VULCAN (Sandesh) 1, Magistero (Neeraj) 2, Caprisca (David Egan) 3 and Bronx (Chouhan) 4. 2, 2 and nk. 2m, 36.95s. ₹27 (w), 10 and 26 (p). SHP: 53, FP: 256, Q: 195, Tanala: 154 and 37. Favourite: Caprisca. Owners: M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. INDIAN NAVY TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: BARACK (Neeraj) 1, Polyneices (Chouhan) 2, Western Front (David Egan) 3 and Cormorant (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Tar Heel. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m, 23.94s. ₹27 (w), 12, 15 and 11 (p). SHP: 39, EXW: 637, FP: 149, Q: 98, Tanala: 172 and 53. Favourite: Western Front. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,994 (264 tkts.) and 30%: 191 (1,182 tkts.). Treble: 222 (176 tkts.). Super Jackpot: 70%: 2,488 (34 tkts.) and 30%: 292 (124 tkts.).