Vulcan wins C.N. Wadia Gold Cup
Vulcan, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Mar. 8) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey. Adhirajsingh Jodha trains the winner. Sandesh rode two more winners on the day.
1. FLAREON PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ENID BLYTON (Neeraj) 1, Guarnerius (Sandesh) 2, Memorable Eyes (Kaviraj) 3 and Pleiades (Aniket) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 11.64s. ₹24 (w), 12, 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 32, EXW: 1,033, EXP: 146, FP: 78, Q: 28, Tanala: 87 and 59. Favourite: Enid Blyton. Owners: M/s. S.M. Ruia, Suhrud S. Jhaveri, K.H. Vaccha & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.
2. MULRAJ GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: AUBURN (Sandesh) 1, Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 2, Excellent Gold (Dashrath) 3 and Texas Gold (Nazil) 4. 2, 2 and 6-1/4. 1m, 24.61s. ₹19 (w), 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 31, Q: 13, Tanala: 46 and 45. Favourite: Augustus Caesar. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.
3. R J KOLAH TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: LA TESTE (Chouhan) 1, Isle Of Skye (David Egan) 2, Maplewood (Neeraj) 3 and Minx (Zeeshan) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.62s. ₹66 (w), 15, 11 and 17 (p). SHP: 31, EXW: 10,909, EXP: 3,951, FP: 239, Q: 50, Tanala: 1,447 and 662. Favourite: Arcadia. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.
4. JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MISHKA’S PRIDE (Sandesh) 1, Lucky Luciano (Neeraj) 2, Benevolence (Dashrath) 3 and Brazos (Walkar) 4. 5, 2 and 2-1/4. 2m, 06.34s. ₹13 (w), 10 and 12 (p). SHP: 20, FP: 27, Q: 17, Tanala: 29 and 16. Favourite: Mishka’s Pride. Owners: M/s. Saleem A. Jasdanwalla, Ashley Bob, Peter C. D’souza, Zaahir H. Mistry, Deepak Suryavanshi, Cowad D. Bajan, Bal Krishan Agarwal & Vivek Sett. Trainer: Imtiaz A.Sait.
5. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,400m), 4-y-o & over: VULCAN (Sandesh) 1, Magistero (Neeraj) 2, Caprisca (David Egan) 3 and Bronx (Chouhan) 4. 2, 2 and nk. 2m, 36.95s. ₹27 (w), 10 and 26 (p). SHP: 53, FP: 256, Q: 195, Tanala: 154 and 37. Favourite: Caprisca. Owners: M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.
6. INDIAN NAVY TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: BARACK (Neeraj) 1, Polyneices (Chouhan) 2, Western Front (David Egan) 3 and Cormorant (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Tar Heel. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m, 23.94s. ₹27 (w), 12, 15 and 11 (p). SHP: 39, EXW: 637, FP: 149, Q: 98, Tanala: 172 and 53. Favourite: Western Front. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.
Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,994 (264 tkts.) and 30%: 191 (1,182 tkts.). Treble: 222 (176 tkts.). Super Jackpot: 70%: 2,488 (34 tkts.) and 30%: 292 (124 tkts.).