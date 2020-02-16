Vulcan should make amends

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s ward Vulcan, who ran third in his last start, should make amends in the Cricket Club Of India Trophy, the feature event of the Sunday’s (Feb.15) races.

Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 5 metres wide upto the winning post.

1. BOMBAY PRESIDENCY RADIO CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 2.00 pm: 1. Nekhbet (3) Kaviraj 62, 2. Fanfare (1) C.S.Jodha 59.5, 3. Mishka’s Pride (5) Trevor 57.5, 4. Tasman (4) Sandesh 57.5 and 5. Beemer (2) David Egan 55.5.

1. NEKHBET, 2. BEEMER.

2. NATIONAL SPORTS CLUB OF INDIA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 2.30: 1. Galloping Goldmine (3) Trevor 59, 2. Eagleinthesky (2) Neeraj 55, 3. Lucky Luciano (4) C.S.Jodha 50.5 and 4. Benevolence (1) Dashrath 49.

1. GALLOPING GOLDMINE, 2. EAGLEINTHESKY.

3. BOMBAY GYMKHANA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 3.00: 1. Palomar (8) Parmar 59, 2. Dreams (4) C.S.Jodha 58, 3. Guarnerius (6) Neeraj 58, 4. Cipher (7) Sandesh 57.5, 5. Mikayla’s Pride (3) Peter 55, 6. Monk (2) Nicky Mackay 55, 7. Memorable Eyes (1) Trevor 54.5 and 8. Tacksta (5) A.Prakash 54.5.

1. DREAMS, 2. MIKAYLA’S PRIDE, 3. MEMORABLE EYES.

4. CRICKET CLUB OF INDIA TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward – 3.30: 1. Vulcan (3) Sandesh 59, 2. Sagittarius (2) A.Prakash 50, 3. Magistero (1) Neeraj 49 and 4. Momentum (4) Parmar 49.

1. VULCAN, 2. MOMENTUM.

5. WILLINGDON SPORTS CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o only – 4.00: 1. Intense Approach (3) Nicky Mackay 57, 2. Seventh Star (5) Zeeshan 57, 3. Wafy (6) J.Chinoy 57, 4. Accenture (1) Trevor 55.5, 5. Candescent Star (7) Merchant 55.5, 6. Curfew (2) Santosh 55.5 and 7. Fairmont (4) Chouhan 55.5.

1. INTENSE APPROACH, 2. WAFY, 3. ACCENTURE.

6. MALABAR HILL CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 4.30: 1. Sea Quest (5) Peter 59, 2. Ebony (10) Neeraj 58.5, 3. Anatevka (9) Kaviraj 56.5, 4. Chaplin (14) S.Amit 54.5, 5. Slam Dunk (8) Hanumant 54.5, 6. Untitled (1) Shubham 54.5, 7. Timeless Deeds (2) Aniket 54, 8. Epiphany (4) Trevor 53, 9. Bunting (7) K.Pranil 52, 10. Fine Tune (11) Chouhan 51.5, 11. Emotionless (13) S.J.Sunil 51, 12. Jetfire (3) Parmar 51, 13. Safdar (6) Nazil 51 and 14. Frieze (12) C.S.Jodha 50.5.

1. EPIPHANY, 2. EBONY, 3. ANATEVKA.

7. GARWARE CLUB TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 – 5.00: 1. Silver Flames (4) David Allan 59, 2. Joplin (2) Chouhan 57.5, 3. Mystic Bay (1) David Egan 57, 4. Impala (3) Dashrath 49.5 and 5. Wild Fire (5) Kaviraj 49.5.

1. SILVER FLAMES, 2. MYSTIC BAY.

8. OTTERS CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30 – 5.30: 1. Divine Hunt (13) Trevor 61.5, 2. Luminosity (4) S.Amit 61, 3. Gabriel (3) K.Pranil 60.5, 4. Macau (1) Sandesh 60.5, 5. Serpentine (9) A.Prakash 60.5, 6. About The Cloud (11) Santosh 60, 7. Blazing Bay (12) Bhawani 58.5, 8. Dont Mess With Me (10) Malam 58, 9. Navigator (8) Kaviraj 58, 10. Perfect Shining (7) Parmar 55, 11. War Weapon (Late Hexahedron) (5) C.S.Jodha 54.5, 12. Shadows (6) Hanumant 54, 13. Bohemian (14) P.Shinde 49 and 14. Destined For Glory (2) Zeeshan 49.

1. MACAU, 2. DIVINE HUNT, 3. BLAZING BAY.

Day’s Best : INTENSE APPROACH.

Double : NEKHBET – EPIPHANY.

Jackpot : 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble : (I) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala : All races.

Super Jackpot : 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.