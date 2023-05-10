ADVERTISEMENT

Vivaldo, Fast Pace, She Can, Verrocchio and Dali’s Gold excel

May 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Sports Bureau

Vivaldo, Fast Pace, She Can, Verrocchio and Dali’s Gold excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 6)

Inner sand: 600m: Maroon (Girish) 41. Moved well. Knotty Challenger (Girish), Pizarro (Mudassar) 39.5. Former finished a length ahead. Secret Lady (rb) 40.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Burmese (Rayan), Immortal Beauty (Kiran Naidu) 1-12, 600/39. They moved impressively. Excellent Ray (Kiran Naidu), Long Lease (Prabhakaran) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. They finished level. Sekhmet (rb), Jersey Legend (rb) 1-10, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: In Thy Light (Girish) 44. In fine trim. Treasure Chest (D. Patel), Four Wheel Drive (Tousif K) 45. They shaped well. Prana (Girish) 43.5. In fine condition, note. Phoebe (rb) 44. Moved freely. Spirit Of Love (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Royal Mysore (Girish) 44.5. Moved freely. Del Pico (Rozario) 44. Worked well. Serrano (Saqlain), Fast Rain (Abhay S) 44.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Always Happy (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Vivaldo (Girish) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. High Command (Saqlain) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Montelena (Rozario) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Verrocchio (Deepak S), Brilliant Star (Abhay S) 1-13, 600/42. Former showed out.

1200m: She Can (Abhay S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Kancha (Abhay S), Miracle Mary (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished together. Dali’s Gold (R. Pradeep), River Of Gold (Lakhan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They pleased. Ruby Red (Abhay S), Detective (Deepak S) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Isabelle (Rozario), Tankinika (B. Nayak) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. A fit pair.

1400m: Kulsum (Rozario), Tignanello (A. Ramu) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Anadale (A. Ramu) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. In fine shape. Fast Pace (Vishal B) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved fluently.

