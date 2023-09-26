ADVERTISEMENT

Vivaldo, All Attractive and Pink Jasmine shine

September 26, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Vivaldo, All Attractive and Pink Jasmine shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept 26).

Outer sand:

600m: Magnus (Tousif) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: All Attractive (Saddam) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1400m: Pink Jasmine (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Vivaldo (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display.

1600m: Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Star Glory (Shinde) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out smartly. Super Gladiator (Chetan K), Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Castaneda (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Chiraag (Saddam) 1-48, (1,400-600) 57. Took a good jump.

CONNECT WITH US