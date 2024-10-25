GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vivaldi and Arjun work well

Ramanan V V 7619

Vivaldi and Arjun worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 24).

Outer sand:

600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 41.5. in good condition. Kings Walk (rb) 44.5. Easy. Straordinario (Hindu Singh), Dramatic (rb) 42.5. They are in good shape. A 2-y-o (Arod - Starship) (N. Darshan) 43.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 42.5.

800m: Desert Star (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Amazing Joy (rb), Mahlagha (Hindu Singh) 1-3, 600/48. Luca (R. Guchhi) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Starkova (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/55.5, 6004/2.5. Moved well. Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Uerged. Rise Again (rb), Marquita (Shah Alam) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. They were eased up.

1200m: Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 1-21.5, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well.

Inner sand:

600m: Raffinato (rb) 41.5. In good condition. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 41. Shaped well. Royal Icon (rb) 45. Easy. Royal Mayfair (rb) 42. In good shape. Araini (rb) 47.

800m: Abilitare (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Fit. Amazing Light (Koshi Kumar), Emperor Charmavat (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41.5. They finished together. Cavallo Volante (rb) 58, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/43.5. Niggled. Avicena (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Handy. Waytogo (rb) 1-0.5, 600/47. Mr Starc (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Vellaiamma (rb) 1-1, 600/47.5. Easy. Air Marshall (rb), Marshall (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Arjun (Koshi Kumar), Romualdo (Ram Nandan) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former impressed. Everwin (rb), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/40. They moved well. Dakshin Vijay (Farid Ansari) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44. Handy. Mastercraft (rb), Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Off Shore Breeze (Shah Alam), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell) (rb) 1-31 (1200-600) 41.5. They were eased up. Flourish (rb) 1-32.5, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely.

