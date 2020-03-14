Vincenzo shines

Mumbai

14 March 2020 17:57 IST

Vincenzo shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar.14) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Multibagger (C.S.Jodha) 40. Easy.

800m: Thea’s Pet (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Fire Flame (Kaviraj) 56, 600/43. Easy. Fascinating (A.Prakash), Arrecife (Bhawani) 53.5, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Classicus (A.Prakash) 53, 600/39.5.

1000m: Its A Deal (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Responded well. Super Girl (Parmar) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.

Outer sand.

1000m: Teodor Monte (Merchant), Highland Wind (Zeeshan) 1-10, 600/42. Pair moved level freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Vincenzo (Nicky Mackay) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Rajasthan (Dashrath), Storm Trigger (C.S.Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. They jumped out well and moved level freely.