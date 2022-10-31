Vincent Van Gogh, Count The Wins and Campaign show out

Racing Correspondent Pune
October 31, 2022 18:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vincent Van Gogh, Count The Wins and Campaign showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 31) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: 2/y/os Phoenix Tower/Maluku (N.B. Kuldeep), Aloysia (Dashrath) 40. Pair level.

800m: 2/y/o Brahmos (Ajinkya), Harriet (V. Jodha) 55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Hilad (H. Gore), Arbitrage (Zervan) 51, 600/37. Both moved neck and neck freely. Agostino Carracci ( Nazil) 49, 600/36. Responded well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Luminosity (rb) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Dufy (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Stretched.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Dalasan (Shubham) 1-6, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Inamorata (Chouhan), Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/53, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. My Name Is Trinity (Merchant), Tabriz (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. 2/y/os Opus Del (Vinod), Big Red (Shelar) and Endurance (V. Bunde) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Trio moved level freely. Count The Wins (Saba), Campaign (Mosin) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. They responded well to the urgings and finished level. Aracana (Kirtish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
horse racing

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app