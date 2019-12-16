Vijays Singham pulls off a spectacular win

Laxman Singh trained-Vijays Singham (Srinath astride) won the Golconda 2000 Guineas, the second Classic of the season held here on Monday (Dec. 16). The winner is owned by M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P. L. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & M/s Poonawalla Rac. Brdg. P. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Z.S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla.

The son of Leitir Mor-Zarandja, who was racing last till the final turn, improved gradually and came with a terrific turn of foot and collared his rival Consigliori in the last 30m to register his first Classic win.

1. PALAMPET PLATE (1,400m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): COASTAL CRUISE (Dashrath Singh) 1, Lightning Power (Akshay Kumar) 2, Mark My Day (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Just Incredible (B.R. Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 28.54s. ₹8 (w), 5, 5 and 19 (p), SHP: 10, FP: 14, Q: 9, Tla: 98. Favourite: Coastal Cruise. Owners: M/s. P. Ranga Raju, Eswarachandra Raja Gopal Tripuraneni & G. Raghunandan Chary. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. R.W.I.T.C PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CITY OF BLOSSOM (Rohit Kumar) 1, Red Snaper (Jitendra Singh) 2, Green Turf (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Jo Malone (Abhay Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 1 and 6-1/2. 1m, 26s. ₹9 (w), 6, 9 and 6 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 51, Q: 37, Tla: 106. Favourite: City Of Blossom. Owners: M/s. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & K. Vivek Reddy. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

3. SILKY BABY PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): INCREDULOUS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Troubadour (Dashrath Singh) 2, Bedazzled (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Monte Rei (A. Imran) 4. 2-1/2, 3-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 6.49s. ₹10 (w), 6, 8 and 17 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 39, Q: 31, Tla: 616. Favourite: Incredulous. Owners: M/s. C. Nanda Kumar, Rahul Rachupalli, Madharapu Sudhir & Raoof Ali Khan. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. POCHARAM PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GOLDEN HOPE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Human Touch (Srinath) 2, Patron Saint (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Tammana (Dashrath Singh) 4. 1-1/4, nk and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.76s. ₹27 (w), 12, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 91, Q: 40, Tla: 468. Favourite: Human Touch. Owners: M/s. Mohammed Rasheed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan, K. Mallikarjuna Rao & Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

5. TARAMATI CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): EGYPTIAN PRINCE (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Guiding Force (Akshay Kumar) 2, Lockhart (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and N R I Heights (Abhay Singh) 4. 3, hd and 6-1/2. 1m, 38.61s. ₹28 (w), 8, 8 and 15 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 119, Q: 58, Tla: 832. Favourite: Destined Dynamite. Owner: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Deshmukh.

6. BAKRANANGAL PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STORMY (Afroz Khan) 1, Vashishta (B.R. Kumar) 2, Solo Winner (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Tiger Of The Sea (Surya Prakash) 4. Hd, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 40.50s. ₹163 (w), 28, 21 and 11 (p), SHP: 48, FP: 2,643, Q: 1,390, Tla: 46,427. Favourite: Tiger Of he Sea. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

7. GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms): VIJAYS SINGHAM (Leitir Mor-Zarandja) Srinath 1, CONSIGLIORI (Air Support-Caprese) David Allan 2, VICTORY PARADE (Top Class-Harmonica) A. Imran 3 and MAJESTIC WARRIOR (Leitir Mor-One Magic Moment) Dashrath Singh 4. Nk, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m, 37.54s. ₹38 (w), 14 and 6 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 110, Q: 53, Tla: 639. Favourite: My Journey. Owners: M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P. L. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & M/s Poonawalla Rac. Brdg. P. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Z.S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA CUP (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): HER LEGACY (David Allan) 1, Yours Forever (Surya Prakash) 2, Celeritas (Afroz Khan) 3 and Strategist (Akshay Kumar) 4. Nk, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 5.44s. ₹10 (w), 6, 9 and 17 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 41, Q: 29, Tla: 452. Favourite: Her Legacy. Owners: M/s. Sanjay R. Goyani & S. Prasad Raju. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

9. SILKY BABY PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MYSTERY (David Allan) 1, Aristocrats Charm (Surya Prakash) 2, Bar Et Law (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Sea Castle (Aneel) 4. 2-3/4, nk and 3/4. 1m, 5.85s. ₹10 (w), 6, 10 and 8 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 47, Q: 36, Tla: 103. Favourite: Mystery. Owners: M/s. Niraj Tyagi & Vikas Sachdeva. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

Jkt (i): ₹1,705 (92 tkts.), Runner-up: 76 (877 tkts.); Jkt (ii): 1,16,271 (eight tkts.), Runner-up: 20,981 (19 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,076 (38 tkts.); Tr (i): 45 (571 tkts.), (ii): 43,872 (one tkt.), (iii): 302 (518 tkts.).