Races

Vijays Singham pulls off a spectacular win

Rewarding success: HRC chairman R. Surender Reddy, left, with Mukesh Pitti of Vijay Racing & Farms Private Limited, trainer Laxman Singh and jockey Y.S. Srinath after awarding the prizes for the Golconda 2000 Guineas won by Vijays Singham.

Rewarding success: HRC chairman R. Surender Reddy, left, with Mukesh Pitti of Vijay Racing & Farms Private Limited, trainer Laxman Singh and jockey Y.S. Srinath after awarding the prizes for the Golconda 2000 Guineas won by Vijays Singham.  

more-in

Laxman Singh trained-Vijays Singham (Srinath astride) won the Golconda 2000 Guineas, the second Classic of the season held here on Monday (Dec. 16). The winner is owned by M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P. L. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & M/s Poonawalla Rac. Brdg. P. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Z.S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla.

The son of Leitir Mor-Zarandja, who was racing last till the final turn, improved gradually and came with a terrific turn of foot and collared his rival Consigliori in the last 30m to register his first Classic win.

1. PALAMPET PLATE (1,400m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): COASTAL CRUISE (Dashrath Singh) 1, Lightning Power (Akshay Kumar) 2, Mark My Day (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Just Incredible (B.R. Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 28.54s. ₹8 (w), 5, 5 and 19 (p), SHP: 10, FP: 14, Q: 9, Tla: 98. Favourite: Coastal Cruise. Owners: M/s. P. Ranga Raju, Eswarachandra Raja Gopal Tripuraneni & G. Raghunandan Chary. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. R.W.I.T.C PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CITY OF BLOSSOM (Rohit Kumar) 1, Red Snaper (Jitendra Singh) 2, Green Turf (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Jo Malone (Abhay Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 1 and 6-1/2. 1m, 26s. ₹9 (w), 6, 9 and 6 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 51, Q: 37, Tla: 106. Favourite: City Of Blossom. Owners: M/s. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & K. Vivek Reddy. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

3. SILKY BABY PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): INCREDULOUS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Troubadour (Dashrath Singh) 2, Bedazzled (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Monte Rei (A. Imran) 4. 2-1/2, 3-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 6.49s. ₹10 (w), 6, 8 and 17 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 39, Q: 31, Tla: 616. Favourite: Incredulous. Owners: M/s. C. Nanda Kumar, Rahul Rachupalli, Madharapu Sudhir & Raoof Ali Khan. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. POCHARAM PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GOLDEN HOPE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Human Touch (Srinath) 2, Patron Saint (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Tammana (Dashrath Singh) 4. 1-1/4, nk and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.76s. ₹27 (w), 12, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 91, Q: 40, Tla: 468. Favourite: Human Touch. Owners: M/s. Mohammed Rasheed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan, K. Mallikarjuna Rao & Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

5. TARAMATI CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): EGYPTIAN PRINCE (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Guiding Force (Akshay Kumar) 2, Lockhart (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and N R I Heights (Abhay Singh) 4. 3, hd and 6-1/2. 1m, 38.61s. ₹28 (w), 8, 8 and 15 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 119, Q: 58, Tla: 832. Favourite: Destined Dynamite. Owner: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Deshmukh.

6. BAKRANANGAL PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STORMY (Afroz Khan) 1, Vashishta (B.R. Kumar) 2, Solo Winner (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Tiger Of The Sea (Surya Prakash) 4. Hd, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 40.50s. ₹163 (w), 28, 21 and 11 (p), SHP: 48, FP: 2,643, Q: 1,390, Tla: 46,427. Favourite: Tiger Of he Sea. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

7. GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms): VIJAYS SINGHAM (Leitir Mor-Zarandja) Srinath 1, CONSIGLIORI (Air Support-Caprese) David Allan 2, VICTORY PARADE (Top Class-Harmonica) A. Imran 3 and MAJESTIC WARRIOR (Leitir Mor-One Magic Moment) Dashrath Singh 4. Nk, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m, 37.54s. ₹38 (w), 14 and 6 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 110, Q: 53, Tla: 639. Favourite: My Journey. Owners: M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P. L. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & M/s Poonawalla Rac. Brdg. P. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Z.S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA CUP (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): HER LEGACY (David Allan) 1, Yours Forever (Surya Prakash) 2, Celeritas (Afroz Khan) 3 and Strategist (Akshay Kumar) 4. Nk, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 5.44s. ₹10 (w), 6, 9 and 17 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 41, Q: 29, Tla: 452. Favourite: Her Legacy. Owners: M/s. Sanjay R. Goyani & S. Prasad Raju. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

9. SILKY BABY PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MYSTERY (David Allan) 1, Aristocrats Charm (Surya Prakash) 2, Bar Et Law (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Sea Castle (Aneel) 4. 2-3/4, nk and 3/4. 1m, 5.85s. ₹10 (w), 6, 10 and 8 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 47, Q: 36, Tla: 103. Favourite: Mystery. Owners: M/s. Niraj Tyagi & Vikas Sachdeva. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

Jkt (i): ₹1,705 (92 tkts.), Runner-up: 76 (877 tkts.); Jkt (ii): 1,16,271 (eight tkts.), Runner-up: 20,981 (19 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,076 (38 tkts.); Tr (i): 45 (571 tkts.), (ii): 43,872 (one tkt.), (iii): 302 (518 tkts.).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 9:14:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/vijays-singham-pulls-off-a-spectacular-win/article30321973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY