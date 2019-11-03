Vijays Singham obliges in main event

Vijays Singham (Robbie Downey astride) won the Deccan Star Plate, the main event of the opening day’s races held here on Sunday (Nov. 3). The winner is the property of M/s. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta and trained by Laxman Singh.

1. SRISAILAM CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GUIDING FORCE (N. Rawal) 1, Loch Stella (C.P. Bopanna) 2, His Excellency (Aneel) 3 and Patron Saint (Jitendra Singh) 4. 1/4, 1/2 and 1/4. 1m, 13.49s. ₹43 (w), 7, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 331, Q: 143, Tla: 451. Favourite: His Excellency. Owners: Dr. Teegala Vijender Reddy, M/s. M. Sudheer Reddy & Sharath Chandra Reddy Malipedhi. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

2. BEGINNERS PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): TRUMP STAR (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Aintree (Ajit Singh) 2, Queen Daenerys (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Ice Berry (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 7.84s. ₹38 (w), 9, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 386, Q: 243, Tla: 2,311. Favourite: Astronaut. Owners: M/s. Eswarachandra Rajagopal Tripuraneni, G. Raghunandan Chary, Dr. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni & Mr. P. Ranja Raju. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. DECCAN STAR PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): VIJAYS SINGHAM (Robbie Downey) 1, Flamboyant Lady (Nakhat Singh) 2, Sitara (Neeraj) 3 and Linewiler (R. Ajinkya) 4. 1, shd and 7. 1m, 12.01s. ₹8 (w), 5, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 30, Q: 23, Tla: 58. Favourite: Vijays Singham. Owners: M/s. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. M.B. MANGALORKAR MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): RED SNAPER (Jitendra Singh) 1, Tiger Of The Sea (Aneel) 2, Angel Tesoro (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Bob Campbell (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 27.11s. ₹15 (w), 6, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 43, Q: 22, Tla: 66. Favourite: Tiger Of The Sea. Owners: Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

5. SRISAILAM CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BEST FRIEND (Jitendra Singh) 1, Handsome Dou (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Human Touch (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Love Machine (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.38s. ₹18 (w), 6, 6 and 11, SHP: 16, FP: 47, Q: 20, Tla: 458. Favourite: Handsome Duo. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

6. M.B. MANGALORKAR MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: MIND READER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Flag Of Honour (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Bar Et Law (Koushik) 3 and Augenstern (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 6-3/4, shd and 1-3/4. 1m, 26.74s. ₹29 (w), 9, 7 and 11 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 228, Q: 120, Tla: 2,057. Favourite: Aristocrats Charm. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

7. OWN OPINION PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): CALIFORNIA BEAUTY (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Air Salute (Afroz Khan) 2, Red River (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Glendale (Rohit Kumar) 4. 4, hd and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.81s. ₹39 (w), 9, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 156, Q: 53, Tla: 273. Favourite: Air Salute. Owners: M/s. Shaik Kassam, S.Z. Quraishy & Tulasi Ram Kaskana. Trainer: Sk. Waseem.

Jkt: ₹7,630 (61 tkts.), Runner-up: 267 (746 tkts.), Mini jkt.: 4,701 (15 tkts.), Tr (i): 472 (119 tkts.), (ii): 826 (88 tkts.).