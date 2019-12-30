Vijay’s Empire wins Common Land Plate

Vijay’s Empire (Ajit Singh up) won the Common Land Plate, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Dec. 30). The winner is the property of Mr. Mukesh Pitti and trained by Ravinder Singh.

1. R.C.T.C. PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): DAYS OF RECKONING (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Queen Daenerys (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Beautiful Luv (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Due Diligence (Neeraj) 4. 2, 2-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 5.92s. ₹9 (w), 6, 7 and 5 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 30, Q: 24, Tla: 80. Favourite: Days Of Reckoning. Owners: M/s. Shailender Singh, N.V. Rohin Kumar & K. Shashbindu Das. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. TRADE FARE PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SUPER ACT (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Royal Girl (B.R. Kumar) 2, Alta Vita (Surya Prakash) 3 and Nova Scotia (Nathan Evans) 4. Hd, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 39.41s. ₹60 (w), 8, 24 and 11 (p), SHP: 168, FP: 1,485, Q: 847, Tla: 36,890. Favourite: Nova Scotia. Owners: M/s. Raghunath Reddy Bhoomireddy & Syed Shah Faisal Hassan. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

3. R.C.T.C. PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): HIDDEN HOPE (Gopal Singh) 1, Lifetime (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Fashion Universe (Akshay Kumar) 3 and City Of Passion (Rohit Kumar) 4. 3-1/2, nk and 3/4. 1m, 5.58s. ₹25 (w), 9, 8 and 5 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 137, Q: 93, Tla: 241. Favourite: Fashion Universe. Owners: M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P. L. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & M/s. Poonawalla Rac. & Br. P. L. rep. by Mr. Zavareh S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Zavareh Poonawalla. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HURRICANE ( Abhay Singh) 1, Loch Stella (Nakhat Singh) 2, Moka (Ajit Singh) 3 and Takisha (Jitendra Singh) 4. 4-3/4, nk and hd. 1m, 5.53s. ₹52 (w), 15, 6 and 16 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 197, Q: 61, Tla: 1,731. Favourite: Loch Stella. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy.

5. COMMON LAND PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): VIJAY’S EMPIRE (Ajit Singh) 1, Big Brave (Santosh Raj) 2, N R I Heights (Koushik) 3 and Sea Castle (Akshay Kumar) 4. Shd, 1/2 and shd. 1m, 25.49s. ₹170 (w), 25, 20 and 8 (p), SHP: 48, FP: 2,050, Q: 1,055, Tla: 5,115. Favourite: Dandy Man. Owner: Mr. Mukesh Pitti. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

6. PEDDAPALLI PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25: DUMBLEDORE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Southern Meteor (Irvan Singh) 2, Invasion (Koushik) 3 and Negress Princess (Abhay Singh) 4. Not run: Smarty. 7-3/4, shd and nk. 1m, 13.02s. ₹11 (w), 6, 8 and 32 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 35, Q: 23, Tla: 538. Favourite: Dumbledore. Owner and trainer: Mr. Syed Shah Faisal Hassan.

Jkt: ₹3,02,269 (one tkt.), Runner-up: 25,908 (five tkts.), Mini Jkt: 17,973 (eight tkts.), Tr (i): 1,748 (24 tkts.), (ii): 7,202 (11 tkts).