Victory Parade wins in record time

HYDERABAD:

22 February 2020 19:42 IST

D. Netto’s ward Victory Parade (B.R. Kumar up) took the honours, with a course record time of 1m, 23.07s, in the H.P. Mistry Memorial Cup, the main event of the races on Saturday (Feb. 22) . The winner is the property of Mr. V. Krishna Das, Dr. Veeramachaneni Bharat, M/s. Rajat Parthasarathy & C. Parthasarathy.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I), (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): SPICY STAR (Aneel) 1, Sweet Melody (B.R. Kumar) 2, Crazy Horse (Irvan Singh) 3 and Just Incredible (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 3/4, shd and 1/2. 1m, 39.63s. ₹49 (w), 10, 21 and 8 (p), SHP: 54, FP: 1,077, Q: 551, Tla: 5,503. Favourite: Lightning Power. Owner: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

2. RED KNIGHT PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): PALACE ON WHEELS (Santosh Raj) 1, Private Empire (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Meka’s (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Star Of Tiara (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Cincia Azzurra. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 25.28s. ₹142 (w), 22, 7 and 17 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 734, Q: 232, Tla: 3,215. Favourite: Private Empire. Owners: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan, Mr. Mohd Alam Khan & Mr. Barkath Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

Advertising

Advertising

3. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (Div. II), (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): QUEEN DAENERYS (Irvan Singh) 1, Mark My Day (Nakhat Singh) 2, Team Player (Aneel) 3 and Destine To Be (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 5-1/2, nk and 1/2. 1m, 39.42s. ₹16 (w), 5, 5 and 9 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 40, Q: 16, Tla: 289. Favourite: Mark My Day. Owners: Lt. Col. A.R. Raju, M/s. Subodh Kumar Ananthula, Srinivasa Rao Thota & K. Ram Gopal Rao. Trainer: Arjun Anne.

4. SMT. TEEGLA SULOCHANA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): YOURS FOREVER (Surya Prakash) 1, Happy Together (Jitendra Singh) 2, Southern Legacy (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Makram (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 11.16s. ₹22 (w), 7, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 56, Q: 31, Tla: 451. Favourite: Agni. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

5. FALAKNUMA CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MONTE REI (Koushik) 1, Linewiler (R.N. Darshan) 2, Angel Tesoro (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Sputnic (Kiran Naidu) 4. Not run: Blickfang and Latest News. Nk, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.61s. ₹104 (w), 23, 9 and 10 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 770, Q: 317 and 3,449. Favourite: Brush The Sky. Owners: The Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd.rep. by Mr. & Mrs. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: S. Abbas.

6. SMT TEEGALA SULOCHANA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): PONTIUS PILATE (Surya Prakash) 1, Trump Girl (Abhay Singh) 2, Shandaar (Irvan Singh) 3 and Guiding Force (N. Rawal) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and hd. 1m, 11.28s. ₹15 (w), 7, 7 and 18 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 52, Q: 37, Tla: 450. Favourite: Rapid Fire. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

7. H.P. MISTRY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Cat. I), (Terms), VICTORY PARADE (B.R. Kumar) 1, Ace Ace Ace (Nakhat Singh) 2, Highly Acclaimed (Surya Prakash) 3 and Titus (Afroz Khan) 4. 2, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 23.07s (record time). ₹8 (w), 6, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 25, Q: 16, Tla: 100. Favourite: Victory Parade. Owners: Mr. V. Krishna Das, Dr. Veeramachaneni Bharat, M/s. Rajat Parthasarathy & C. Parthasarathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

8. FALAKNUMA CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MIND READER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Blazing Speed (Irvan Singh) 2, Silver Set (Md. Ismail) 3 and Southern Meteor (Ajit Singh) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 12.51s. ₹16 (w), 9, 11 and 19 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 93, Q: 52, Tla: 2,229. Favourite: Mind Reader. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

9. BALLERINA STAR PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): AUGENSTERN (G. Naresh) 1, Khan Sahib (B.R. Kumar) 2, Acadian Angel (Santosh Raj) 3 and Bedazzled (Surya Prakash) 4. Shd, nose and 1/2. 1m, 13.86s. ₹17 (w), 7, 13 and 51 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 150, Q: 114, Tla: 6,303. Favourite: Augenstern. Owners: Mr. M. Rafeeq Iqbal, Lt. Col. A.R. Raju & Dr. Sardar Mohd Khan. Trainer: Arjun Anne.

Jkt (i): ₹1,29,902 (c/o), Runner-up: 18,557 (three tkts.); (ii): 4,934 (71 tkts.), Runner-up: 481 (312 tkts.); Mini Jkt (i): 42,255 (c/o), (ii): 293 (327 tkts.); Tr (i): 5,380 (four tkts.), (ii): 1,322 (21 tkts.), (iii): 96 (572 tkts.).