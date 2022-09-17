Victorious Sermon wins Mysore Race Club Trophy

September 17, 2022 19:36 IST

Trainer Vinesh Gaikwad’s Victorious Sermon (A. Sandesh up) won the Mysore Race Club Trophy, the chief event of Saturday’s (Sept. 17) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat rep. Bachhawat Farms Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Chirag V. Shah & Amit V. Menda. Sandesh stole the limelight by scoring a treble.

1. NATIONALISTIC PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: PISA (Antony Raj) 1, Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 2, Zacapa (J. Chinoy) 3 and Intense Belief (V. Bunde) 4. Lnk, 4-3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m, 10.95s. ₹80 (w), 42, 10 and 32 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 259, Q: 129, Tanala: 2,776 and 1,586. Favourite: Turmeric Tower. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

2. DR. K. VASUDEVAN TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: OUTLANDER (R. Ajinkya) 1, Red Carnation (C.S. Jodha) 2, Tarzan (Nazil) 3 and Power Of Blessings (Peter) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 4-1/4. 59.97s. ₹14 (w), 12, 17 and 15 (p). SHP: 87, FP: 116, Q: 74, Tanala: 177 and 56. Favourite: Outlander. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

3. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: VICTORIOUS SERMON (Sandesh) 1, Sunrise Ruby (Trevor) 2, Kamilah (Parmar) 3 and Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and Nose. 1m, 40.15s. ₹35 (w), 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 113, Q: 83, Tanala: 324 and 283. Favourite: Sunrise Ruby. Owners: Mr. Vikram Bacchawat rep. Bachhawat Farms Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Chirag V. Shah & Amit V. Menda. Trainer: Vinesh Gaikwad.

4. DINKOO N. CHENOYTROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: FLYING SCOTSMAN (Sandesh) 1, Flaming Lamborgini (Antony Raj) 2, Mystical Rose (Trevor) 3 and Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 4. 4-1/4, 2 and 1. 1m, 40.23s. ₹79 (w), 17, 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 359, Q: 229, Tanala: 1,163 and 338. Favourite: Queen O’ War. Owners: M/s. Nitin H. Jain, Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. DR. K. VASUDEVAN TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SOUP AND SANDWICH (S. Saqlain) 1, Hilma Klint (M. Alam) 2, Northern Singer (J. Chinoy) 3 and Fidato (Antony Raj) 4. 4-1/2, 2 and 1-1/4. 59.32s. ₹14 (w), 11, 22 and 25 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 76, Q: 63, Tanala: 274 and 127. Favourite: Soup And Sandwich. Owners: M/s. Kapil Bahl, Amarjeet Singh Narula, Sanjay R. Goyani & Rakesh R. Kapoor. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. MR. GREEDY PLATE (2,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: WALL STREET (Yash Narredu) 1, Kiefer (Sandesh) 2, Gimme (Parmar) 3 and Edmund (R. Ajinkya) 4. 5-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 2m, 8.73s. ₹21 (w), 10, 18 and 19 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 148, Q: 116, Tanala: 651 and 357. Favourite: Wall Street. Owners: Mr. Vivek S. Jain, Mrs. B.E. Saldhana, M/s. Achuthan Siddharth, Prem Vazirani & Firoze A. Vakil. Trainer: M. Narredu.

Star (Peter up) stopped galloping soon after the start and did not participate.

7. NATIONALISTIC PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: JACK BAUER (Sandesh) 1, Anoushka (S. Saqlain) 2, Multiencrypted (P. Dhebe) 3 and Indian Crown (Antony Raj) 4. 3/4, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.52s. ₹20 (w), 14, 18 and 23 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 105, Q: 64, Tanala: 562 and 241. Favourite: Jack Bauer. Owners: M/s. Chirag V. Shah & Amit V. Menda. Trainer: S. Waheed.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,931 (71 tkts.) & 30%: 886 (135 tkts.).

Treble: 727 (45 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 3,390 (17 tkts.) & 30%: 882 (28 tkts.).