Victorious Sermon obliges in feature

Mumbai:

28 February 2021 19:30 IST

Mr. Chirag V. Shah’s Victorious Sermon, ridden by S. Zervan, won the R N Kanga Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Feb. 28) races here. The winner is trained by Vishal Gaikwad.

1. BEJAN BHARUCHA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: THE BAWAJI (Aniket) 1, Touch Of Faith (Sandesh) 2, Hioctane (K. Bhagat) 3 and Anoushka (T. S. Jodha) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 26.15s. ₹19 (w), 15 and 32 (p). SHP: 58, FP: 145, Q: 79, Tanala: 441 and 145. Favourite: The Bawaji. Owners: M/s. S. M. Ruia & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. R.N. KANGA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: VICTORIOUS SERMON (Zervan) 1, Flying Visit (Sandesh) 2, St. Andrews (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 4. 4, 4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.29s. ₹21 (w), 16 and 18 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 85, Q: 24, Tanala: 537 and 166. Favourite: Victorious Sermon. Owner: Mr. Chirag V. Shah. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

Advertising

Advertising

3. SION F NESSIM PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: RAMBUNCTIOUS (Neeraj) 1, Majestic Warrior (Kaviraj) 2, Mount Moriah (Trevor) 3 and Princess Annabel (Parmar) 4. Not run: Rambler. 3/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 25.04s. ₹15 (w), 10, 36 and 14 (p). SHP: 168, FP: 291, Q: 281, Tanala: 410 and 97. Favourite: Rambunctious. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. MANIFOLD PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: BELENUS (Trevor) 1, Ms Boss (Sandesh) 2, Wild Fire (Kaviraj) 3 and Jetfire (Gagandeep) 4. 1-3/4, Sh and Nk. 59. 20s. ₹22 (w), 11, 16 and 24 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 53, Q: 33, Tanala: 168 and 156. Favourite: Belenus. Owner: Mr. Gautam Maini. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. Y M CHAUDHRY TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: BABY BAZOOKA (Zervan) 1, Flying Scotsman (Neeraj) 2, Mogul (Trevor) 3 and The Awakening (T.S. Jodha) 4. 3, 1/2 and Hd. 1m, 11.49s. ₹266 (w), 25, 15 and 37 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 2,138, Q: 108, Tanala: 2,831 and 2,426. Favourite: Flying Scotsman. Owners: M/s. Chirag V. Shah & Shivam Mehra. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

6. V P KOREGAONKAR PLATE (1, 200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FUHRER (Trevor) 1, Vincenzo (Sandesh) 2, Pense’e (Neeraj) 3 and Myrcella (Zeeshan) 4. 3-1/2, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 10.68s. ₹27 (w), 16, 18 and 12 (p). SHP: 62, FP: 109, Q: 66, Tanala: 186 and 95. Favourite: Fuhrer. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Ashok Ranpise & Vishwajeet Sood. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹5,960 (63 tkts.) and 30%: ₹920 (175 tkts.).

Treble: ₹ 3,333 (4 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: C/F and 30%: ₹4,193 (2 tkts.).