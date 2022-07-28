Victorious Sermon for main event

The six-year-old gelding Victorious Sermon, who is in good shape as evidenced by his track performances, may score over his rivals in the Gamble For Love Trophy, the feature event of the opening day’s races here on Thursday (July 28). Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. BEYOND EXPECTATION PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Toofaan (11) S. Sunil 60.5, 2. Red Dust (12) A. Prakash 60, 3. Toussaint (5) Ayyar 59.5, 4. C’est L’Amour (6) Dashrath 58, 5. Tail Event (3) S.G. Prasad 57, 6. Caprifla (9) Sandesh 56, 7. Historic (4) Zervan 56, 8. Ame (8) P. Dhebe 55.5, 9. Anoushka (10) Merchant 55.5, 10. Royal Castle (1) Agarwal 53.5, 11. Silent Knight (2) Shelar 52.5 and 12. Nusrat (7) Nazil 49.

1. RED DUST, 2. CAPRIFLA, 3. HISTORIC

2. AUSTRALIAN RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COMPLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30: 1. Cellini (3) P. Shinde 59, 2. Excellent Gold (8) Agarwal 59, 3. Son Of A Gun (4) Trevor 57.5, 4. Fast Rain (2) Parmar 56.5, 5. Monarchy (7) Nazil 56.5, 6. Remus (1) Sandesh 56.5, 7. Lady Santana (6) M.S. Deora 53 and 8. Fortune Teller (5) A. Prakash 52.5.

1. SON OF A GUN, 2. REMUS, 3. FAST RAIN

3. D.K. ASHISH TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Dufy (2) Trevor 56, 2. House Of Lords (7) Sandesh 56, 3. My Name Is Trinity (5) S.G. Prasad 56, 4. Arrow Point (3) Zervan 54.5, 5. Balenciaga (6) Yash Narredu 54.5, 6. Fiery Red (1) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 7. Kimiko (8) Bhawani 54.5 and 8. My Princess (4) Parmar 54.5.

1. BALENCIAGA, 2. HOUSE OF LORDS, 3. MY PRINCESS

4. GAMBLE FOR LOVE TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 3.30: 1. Joaquin (5) Zervan 62, 2. Sultan Suleiman (8) P. Trevor 61.5, 3. Gazino (10) M.S. Deora 56, 4. Endeavour (7) P.S. Chouhan 55, 5. Mystic Bay (6) S.J. Sunil 55, 6. Victorious Sermon (9) Sandesh 54.5, 7. Grand Accord (4) Bhawani 53, 8. St. Andrews (3) P. Shinde 52, 9. Sunrise Ruby (2) Nazil 50.5 and 10. Enid Blyton (1) Parmar 50.

1. VICTORIOUS SERMON, 2. ENID BLYTON, 3. JOAQUIN

5. AUSTRALIAN RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COMPLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.00: 1. Desert Fire (5) M.S. Deora 60.5, 2. Exclusive (9) Trevor 57.5, 3. Spring Grove (8) P. Dhebe 56.5, 4. Superleggera (1) Zervan 56.5, 5. Raffaello (4) Sandesh 56, 6. Red Merlot (3) Dashrath 56, 7. Baby Bazooka (2) A. Prakash 55.5, 8. Nolan (7) Ajinkya 54.5 and 9. The Awakening (6) Yash Narredu 54.

1. EXCLUSIVE, 2. BABY BAZOOKA, 3. RAFFAELLO

6. TRUEFITT & HILL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Mystical Rose (9) A. Prakash 61.5, 2. Dragoness (7) Daman 60, 3. Magileto (4) Trevor 60, 4. Sovereign Master (1) Shelar 60, 5. Rodrigo (5) Sandesh 59, 6. Enlightened (10) P. Shinde 57.5, 7. Power Of Neath (2) H. Gore 57, 8. Champers On Ice (12) Mosin 55.5, 9. Hilma Klint (3) M.S. Deora 55.5, 10. Trinket (13) Bhawani 55, 11. Kardashian (11) Nazil 54.5, 12. Myrcella (6) Zervan 53.5, 13. Dowsabel (14) Merchant 52 and 14. Galloping Glory (8) P. Vinod 50.

1. MAGILETO, 2. DRAGONESS, 3. CHAMPERS ON ICE

7. BEYOND EXPECTATION PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Jack Bauer (8) Merchant 62, 2. Sky Hawk (4) Rupesh 62, 3. Tristar (2) M.S. Deora 62, 4. Brilliant Light (12) H. Gore 61.5, 5. Demetrius (7) P. Vinod 61.5, 6. Winstar (11) Ayyar 61.5, 7. Beemer (5) Sandesh 61, 8. Northern Singer (1) Kaviraj 61, 9. Cipher (10) A. Prakash 60.5, 10. Juiced (3) D.A. Naik 60.6, 11. Scottish Scholar (6) N.K. Ashish 57.5 and 12. Cupido (9) Nazil 54.5.

1. BEEMER, 2. TRISTAR, 3. BRILLIANT LIGHT

Day’s Best: EXCLUSIVE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala : All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.