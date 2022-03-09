Races

Victorious Sermon and Redifined catch the eye

Victorious Sermon and Redifinedcaught the eyewhen the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: San Salvatore (Bhawani) 56, 600/41. Easy. Majorella Blue (rb), Song Song Blue (rb) 57, 600/42. Former ended four lengths ahead. Pure (Parmar) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/36. Moved well. Prince O’ War (Parmar), Spring Grove (rb) 53, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Queen O’ War (Parmar) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Juiced (D.A. Naik) 51, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-8, 600/40. Moved fluently. Inishmore (Shelar), Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Sun Gold (Zeeshan), Dragon Lord (app) 1-11, 600/41. They were easy. Parisian (Zeeshan) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Responded well. Rodrigo (Mosin) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1200m: Redifined(Nazil) 1-19,1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Impressed. Victorious Sermon (Nazil) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively.

1400m: Dalasan (P. Naidu) 1-39, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Slightly urged. Lord Byron (Kirtish) 1-42, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Easy.


