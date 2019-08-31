Victorious Sermon and Pokerface catch the eye

Victorious Sermon and Pokerface caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug.31) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Tobasco (rb), Nightfall (rb) 38. Both were urged and ended level.

800m: Ashwa Jagira (rb) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Governor General (rb) 56, 600/40.5. Easy. Between Friends (Parmar) 50, 600/39. Moved impressively. Mystic Bay (Kamble), Powerful Star (Gagandeep) 51, 600/38. They finished level freely. Hyannis (Yash) 55, 600/41. Easy. Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 49.5, 600/37.5. Moved well.

1000m: Pokerface (Yash) 1-3, 800/48.5, 600/36.5. Worked well. Wizard Of Stocks (Parmar), King Solomon (Kharadi) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They ended level.

1200m: Flammeus (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Victorious Sermon (Srinath) 1-16, 1000/1-2.5, 800/50, 600/37. Impressed. Nekhbet (Kharadi), Seventh Mile (Zervan) 1-26, 600/41. Pair easy.

1800m: Roberta (Parmar) 2-11, 1400/1-40, 800/56, 600/43. Moved fluently.