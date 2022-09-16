Victoria Punch wins Mysore 1000 Guineas

Victoria Punch’s jockey Antony Raj, trainer Irfan Ghatala, and owner C. Ananda with Mysore Race Club chairman G.K. Balakrishna and senior steward Y.B. Ganesh at the Mysore 1000 Guineas Trophy presentation on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mr. C. Ananda’s Victoria Punch (Antony Raj up) won the Mysore 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the season held here on Friday (Sept. 16). The winner is trained by Irfan Ghatala.

Antony, who rode confidently, kept the filly second or third till the bend before manuoeuvring his mount from inside in the home stretch. Victoria Punch responded well to the reminders and started galloping with giant strides to pass the leader Polished Girl in the last 50m and win comfortably.

1. SON OF THE LIGHT PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: JABBAR (S. Saqlain) 1, Spiritualqueen (Sai Kiran) 2, Rumour Lady (Akshay K) 3 and Virginia Queen (Nazerul) 4. Not run: Gabriella. 7-1/4, Nk and 3. 1m, 11.90s. ₹50 (w), 16, 16 and 13 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 54, FP: 470, Q: 211, Trinella: 449 and 155. Favourite: Rumour Lady. Owner and trainer: Mr. M. Bobby.

2. PENAMBUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: COUNTRY’S DELIGHT (L.A. Rozario) 1, Star Speck (Hasib A) 2, Felicita (Antony) 3 and Infinite Grace (R. Pradeep) 4. 8-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.52s. ₹36 (w), 15, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 55, FP: 168, Q: 66, Trinella: 209 and 90. Favourite: Felicita. Owner: Country Stud Farms LLP. Trainer: Feroz Khan.

3. ORIGINAL VEL RACING TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: RAVISHING FORM (Trevor) 1, Shubankar (Srinath) 2, Silvarius (Antony) 3 and Heroism (H. Rahul) 4. Not run: Douglas, Imperius and D Jani. 11-1/4, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m, 33.54s (record time). ₹14 (w), 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 41, FP: 23, Q: 18, Trinella: 62 and 22. Favourite: Ravishing Form. Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, The Estate Of Late Mr. R.R. Byramji, Mrs. Anasuya Gupta, DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

4. M.W. CHINNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: ELUSIVE GIRL (S. Saqlain) 1, The Response (Hindu S) 2, Gintoki (B. Darshan) 3 and Impelling Power (Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Unyielding. 1-3/4, 4-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 23.34s. ₹25 (w), 13, 15 and 21 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 54, FP: 283, Q: 136, Trinella: 985 and 414. Favourite: Elusive Girl. Owner: Mr. Aziz A Jaffer. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

5. MYSORE 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o Fillies (Terms): VICTORIA PUNCH (Sanus Per Aquam-Strictly) Antony 1, Polished Girl (Excellent Art-Polished Chrome) Suraj 2, Philosophy (Speaking Of Which-Manifold) Sandesh 3 and Mirra (Speaking Of Which-Myrtlewood) Akshay K 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 38.08s. ₹208 (w), 34 and 48 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 41, FP: 3,1 78, Q: 577, Trinella: 5,445 and 1,556. Favourite: Mirra. Owner: Mr. C. Ananda. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 to 85: SUCCESS (Hindu S) 1, Notoriety (B. Darshan) 3, Divine Ray (Akshay K) 3 and Trust Bond (Sai Kiran) 4. 7-1/2, 2-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 35.78s. ₹16 (w), 14 and 45 (p), SHP: 100, THP: 47, FP: 166, Q: 237, Trinella: 149 and 37, Exacta: 1,090 and 234. Favourite: Success. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

7. PENAMBUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SIR CALCULUS (Srinath) 1, Indian Glory (Sai Kiran) 2, Valkyrie (B. Darshan) 3 and Coorg General (J. Paswan) 4. Not run: Morganite. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.11s. ₹16 (w), 10, 68 and 16 (p), SHP: 197, THP: 37, FP: 396, Q: 281, Trinella: 2,215 and 458, Exacta: 6,752. Favourite: Sir Calculus. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Ranjeet Singh.

Jackpot: ₹2,634 (91 tkts.); Runner-up: 524 (196 tkts.); Treble (i): 87 (14 tkts.); (ii): 1,837 (two tkts.).