Victoria Punch, Stravinsky, Champions Way and Michigan Melody excel

November 09, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Victoria Punch, Stravinsky, Champions Way and Michigan Melody excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 9).

Inner sand:

600m: Ultimate Striker (rb), Golden Gallery (rb) 40. They finished level.

1200m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Strode out well. Michigan Melody (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1600m: Victoria Punch (rb), Stravinsky (rb) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. They put up a fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Crimson Star (Vivek), Princess Gold (rb), 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 56. They took a good jump and finished level. Quevega (rb), Honourable Duty (Rajeh K) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished three lengths ahead. Champions Way (Suraj), Born King (Shinde) 1-32, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former showed out. Sweet Kiss (Jagadeesh), Southern Star (Darshan) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished distance ahead. Sherouk (Darshan), Quick Witted (Jagadeesh) 1-42, (1,400-600) 59. Former finished three lengths ahead. Oasis Class (Vivek) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out well. Rule Of Law (Jagadeesh), Sapient (Darshan) 1-40, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished six lengths ahead.

