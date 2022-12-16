Victoria Punch claims the Wolf 777 Bangalore 1000 Guineas

December 16, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Irfan Ghatala trained Victoria Punch (Trevor up) won the Wolf 777 Bangalore 1000 Guineas, the feature event held here on Friday (Dec. 16). The winner is owned by Mr. C. Ananda. Trainer Irfan Ghatala won three races on the day. Trevor, who rode confidently, kept the filly a handy fifth till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Victoria Punch responded well to the reminders and started galloping with giant strides to pass the leader Tough Cookie in the last 50m and won.

1. MALAPRABHA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: SMITHSONIAN (Neeraj) 1, Baltimore (Antony) 2, Air Blast (R. Pradeep) 3 and The Strength (Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Starry Wind. 6, 1-1/2 and 3. 1m 13.62s. ₹ 20 (w), 13 and 21 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 38, FP: 98, Q: 61, Trinella: 82 and 41, Exacta: 255 and 140. Favourite: Smithsonian.

Owner and trainer: Mr. Aravind Ganapathy.

2. LINGANAMAKKI PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: TIGNANELLO (Antony) 1, Ripple N Storm (Trevor) 2, Banksy (Sandesh) 3 and Stellar Gold (Neeraj) 4. 3-3/4, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m 52.48s. ₹ 28 (w), 15, 10 and 25 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 54, FP: 72, Q: 37, Trinella: 619 and 333, Exacta: 1,275 and 475. Favourite: Ripple N Storm.

Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep by. Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. ARDENT KNIGHT TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms): CAT WHISKERS (Neeraj) 1, Last Waltz (Salman K) 2, Ruling Dynasty (Srinath) 3 and Galahad (Shreyas S) 4. Not run: Bourbon Bay. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 14.53s. ₹ 81 (w), 28 and 45 (p), SHP: 88, THP: 39, FP: 530, Q: 366, Trinella: 1,131 and 438, Exacta: 2,122 and 2,208. Favourite: Ruling Dynasty.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Aravind Ganapathy.

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms): GOLDEN OAKS (Sandesh) 1, Ascoval (Srinath) 2, Golden Guest (Antony) 3 and Kensington Court (Trevor) 4. 3/4, 4 and 1-3/4. 1m 12.37s. ₹ 22 (w), 14 and 10 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 27, FP: 32, Q: 15, Trinella: 103 and 57. Favourite: Ascoval.

Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Mr. Zavary S. Poonawalla & Mr. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. WOLF 777 BANGALORE 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies, (Terms): VICTORIA PUNCH (Sanus Per Aquam-Strictly) Trevor 1, Philosophy (Speaking Of Which-Manifold) Sandesh 2, Mirra (Speaking Of Which-Myrtlewood) Antony 3 and Tough Cookie (Cougar Mountain-Edith Piaf) P.S. Chouhan 4. Nk, Shd and 1/2. 1m 37.62s. ₹ 47 (w), 15, 12 and 13 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 45, FP: 179, Q: 91, Trinella: 299 and 127, Exacta: 2,194 and 1,723. Favourite: Philosophy.

Owner: Mr. C. Ananda. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. PREMIUM SPIRIT STAKES (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: IMPERIAL BLUE (Antony) 1, Peyo (Vinod Shinde) 2, Watchmystars (Trevor) 3 and Promise Kept (Neeraj) 4. 3, 1 and 3-3/4. 1m 25.35s. ₹ 42 (w), 21 and 26 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 37, FP: 253, Q: 141, Trinella: 448 and 159, Exacta: 860 and 375. Favourite: Watchmystar.

Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappa Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

7. MALAPRABHA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: CHAIN OF THOUGHTS (Shreyas S) 1, Rightly Noble (Srinath) 2, Pastiche (Darshan) 3 and Elite Agent (Angad) 4. 2, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 14.01s. ₹ 51 (w), 17, 13 and 22 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 59, FP: 186, Q: 59, Trinella: 916 and 337, Exacta: 5,554 and 2,197. Favourite: Rightly Noble.

Owners: Mr. Santhosh G & Mr. Francis Arun Kumar. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

Jackpot: ₹70,341 (two tkts); Runner-up: 3,546 (17 tkts); Treble (i): 1,656 (four tkts); (ii): 987 (18 tkts).