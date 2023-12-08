ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Punch claims the Chatrapathi Plate

December 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

 Mr. Ananda C’s Victoria Punch (Suraj Narredu up), won the Chatrapathi Plate, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec 8). The winner is trained by Irfan Ghatala.

1. HAVERI PLATE (Div. II): INDIAN BLUES (Antony) 1, Glow In The Dark (G. Vivek) 2, Twinkle Feet (Srinath) 3 and Golden Gallery (P. Surya) 4. Not run: Agera. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 26.82s. ₹25 (w), 12, 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 30, FP: 57, Q: 31, Trinella: 97, Exacta: 245. Favourite: Twinkle Feet. Owners: Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

2. RAMANAGARA STAKES: ISABELLE (L.A. Rozario) 1, Bold Act (Suraj) 2, Chililady (Antony) 3 and Solid Power (Rayan) 4. Hd, Snk and Lnk. 1m, 14.63s. ₹26 (w), 10, 11 and 12 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 38, FP: 47, Q: 29, Trinella: 78, Exacta: 228. Favourite: Chililady. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. BELGAUM PLATE: TOP DANCER (Vivek) 1, Sea Blush (Hindu S) 2, Aircraft (Srinath) 3 and Measure Of Time (Salman Khan) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and 4-3/4. 1m, 38.89s. ₹98 (w), 18, 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 40, FP: 510, Q: 421, Trinella: 3,223, Exacta: 61,664 (c/o). Favourite: Own Legacy. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. CHATRAPATHI PLATE: VICTORIA PUNCH (Suraj) 1, Shubankar (Srinath) 2, Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 3 and Fearless Joey (Salman Khan) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 52.65s. ₹23 (w), 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 32, FP: 97, Q: 48, Trinella: 111. Favourite: Ruling Dynasty. Owner: Mr. Ananda C. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. DHARMAPRAKASHA L.S. VENKAJI RAO MEMORIAL TROPHY: PNEUMA (S. Saqlain) 1, Fondness Of You (Suraj) 2, Nyaya (Shreyas S) 3 and Leather Back (G. Vivek) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.57s. ₹24 (w), 14, 16 and 20 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 72, FP: 117, Q: 50, Trinella: 505, Exacta: 2,528. Favourite: Pneuma. Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. HAVERI PLATE (Div I): EXCELLENT RAY (Suraj) 1, Maroon (P. Trevor) 2, Chisox (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Lady Invictus (Kirtish B) 4. Not run: Peluche. 6-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m, 27.37s. ₹16 (w), 11, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 34, FP: 23, Q: 14, Trinella: 73, Exacta: 307. Favourite: Excellent Ray. Owner: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. BIDADI STAKES: SOUTHERNARISTOCRAT (Antony) 1, Star Citizen (Hindu S) 2, Marco Polo (Saddam H) 3 and Mega Success (Vivek) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.92s. ₹22 (w), 13, 18 and 65 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 145, FP: 79, Q: 63, Trinella: 2,477, Exacta: 12,276. Favourite: Southernaristocrat. Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Azhar Ali.7

Jackpot: ₹5,594 (13 tkts.); Runner-up: 944 (33 tkts.); Treble (i); 642 (14 tkts.); (ii): 100 (158 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US